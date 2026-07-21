Ghana: Embrace Fibre Broadband Connectivity to Improve Productivity - MTN Ghana Urges Ghanaians

MTN Ghana has called on Ghanaians to embrace fibre broadband connectivity as remains a critical digital infrastructure needed to support the country's growing digital economy and improve productivity.

It said widespread adoption of home fibre internet would not only enhance access to reliable and high-speed connectivity but also bridge knowledge gaps about the benefits of fixed broadband, while supporting Ghana's digital transformation agenda through improved access to digital services.

Speaking during the Bright Conversation in Accra yesterday, the Chief Home Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Richard Acheampong, said the company's vision went beyond deploying fibre optic cables, stressing that it was focused on building the digital infrastructure required to drive Ghana's socio-economic development.

He explained that MTN viewed fibre broadband as a strategic investment that would empower individuals, families and businesses to participate effectively in the digital economy.

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"We do not see ourselves as simply deploying fibre. Our ambition is to build the digital infrastructure that will enable Ghanaians to fully participate in the digital economy," he said.

Mr Acheampong noted that as homes increasingly evolved beyond places of rest into centres for remote work, online learning, digital entertainment and other internet-based activities, the demand for stable, high-speed internet had become more important than ever.

He said fibre broadband offered greater reliability, higher speeds and a better user experience than conventional mobile internet, making it the ideal solution for households with multiple users and connected devices.

The Chief Home Officer, however, observed that misconceptions surrounding fibre internet, particularly the perception that it was expensive, continued to hinder its adoption.

He therefore appealed to the media to partner MTN in educating the public on the value of home fibre connectivity and the role it plays in improving productivity and supporting digital lifestyles.

Mr Acheampong described the media as key stakeholders and "co-authors" in the journey towards building Ghana's digital future, urging journalists to help raise awareness and encourage more households to adopt fixed broadband services.

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He expressed optimism that sustained public education and collaboration with the media would increase appreciation for fibre internet and accelerate the country's efforts to build a resilient and inclusive digital economy.