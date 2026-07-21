Liberia: Quardu Gboni District Chairlady Calls for Unity, Inclusive Development

The newly inducted Chairlady of Quardu Gboni District Association in Lofa County, Mrs. Massa Kanneh Kelleh, has called for greater unity and collaboration among women, government officials, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders to accelerate development and strengthen peace across the district.

Speaking during her induction ceremony in Monrovia, Mrs. Kelleh stressed that meaningful and sustainable development can only be achieved when citizens and leaders work together toward a shared vision for the district.

She urged residents to rise above political, social, and personal differences and embrace a spirit of cooperation that places the welfare of Quardu Gboni District above individual interests.

"Our district can only move forward when we stand together in unity and work collectively for the common good of our people," she said. "Peace, development, and progress require the commitment and participation of every citizen."

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Mrs. Kelleh also emphasized the critical role of women in nation-building, encouraging women across the district to actively engage in community development initiatives, leadership, and decision-making processes.

She noted that empowering women and ensuring their voices are heard would contribute significantly to addressing the district's social and economic challenges.

The newly inducted Chairlady further called on local government authorities, traditional leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations to strengthen partnerships aimed at improving education, healthcare, agriculture, and other essential social services.

According to her, collective leadership and community participation remain vital to improving the living conditions of residents throughout Quardu Gboni District.

Expressing gratitude for the confidence reposed in her, Mrs. Kelleh pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, accountability, and fairness.

She assured members of the association and residents of the district that her administration would be inclusive, responsive, and committed to advancing initiatives that promote peace, unity, and sustainable development.

"I am deeply honored by the trust you have placed in me. I pledge to serve all our people without discrimination and to work tirelessly in advancing the development agenda of Quardu Gboni District," she said.

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The induction ceremony attracted women leaders, local government officials, traditional authorities, youth representatives, community members, and well-wishers, who pledged their support for Mrs. Kelleh's leadership.

Participants expressed optimism that her tenure would strengthen unity among citizens, promote community engagement, and foster development initiatives that will improve the livelihoods of residents across Quardu Gboni District.

The event concluded with renewed calls for collaboration among all stakeholders to build a more peaceful, united, and prosperous Quardu Gboni District.