Liberia Athletics Federation Cuts Ties With Marathon Trust

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has formally ended its 14-year relationship with the Liberia Marathon Trust (LMT), withdrawing its national federation sanction for all future LMT-organized road races and accusing the organization of failing to fulfill commitments tied to athlete development.

In a termination letter dated July 13 and addressed to LMT Board Member Juliane Weymann, the LAF alleged that the Trust committed a material breach of agreement and misrepresented its role by failing to honor key obligations outlined in a partnership established during the inaugural Liberia Marathon in 2011.

The Federation said the dispute centers on what it described as a long-standing commitment by LMT to support athlete development through annual training camps and capacity-building programs for Liberian runners.

LAF Says 2025 Role Was Limited to Licensing

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The LAF clarified that its involvement in the 2025 Liberia Marathon was limited to providing a one-time event license and official race sanction, following intervention from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"Following further appeals by the Minister, the LAF reluctantly agreed solely to license and certify the LMT's 2025 race, nothing more and nothing less, having lost all trust in the LMT regarding any form of partnership," the Federation stated.

The Federation said the licensing decision did not represent a renewal of its previous partnership with the Trust.

Dispute Over 2011 Memorandum of Understanding

According to the LAF, the original 2011 agreement, facilitated by LMT Founder Peter Herrington, established a commitment for the Trust to finance annual athlete training camps aimed at developing Liberia's middle- and long-distance running programs.

The proposed initiative included a four-month residential training camp for 13 Liberians -- five male athletes, five female athletes, and three technical officials.

The goal, according to the Federation, was to identify and develop talented Liberian runners capable of competing in internationally recognized road races and cross-country championships sanctioned by World Athletics.

"The LAF's sole interest in the partnership was the identification, training, and annual encampment of a pool of Liberian middle- and long-distance runners," the Federation said.

The LAF alleges that LMT later rejected those obligations, arguing that it was an independently registered legal entity and therefore not accountable to the Federation.

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The Federation said the Ministry of Youth and Sports intervened in the dispute in 2012 and again ahead of the 2025 marathon, but claimed the Trust remained in breach of the agreement.

"Since the inaugural race in 2011, including the most recent race in 2025, the LAF has had no knowledge of the total funds raised by the LMT," the Federation stated.

"More importantly, the LMT has not supported or trained any middle- or long-distance athlete in Liberia during this entire period."

Cease-and-Desist Directive Issued

Along with terminating the relationship, the LAF issued a cease-and-desist directive ordering the Liberia Marathon Trust to stop using the Federation's name, logo, or likeness in future activities.

The Federation said the directive is intended to protect its intellectual property rights and prevent any public perception that LAF continues to be affiliated with LMT events.

The LAF described the alleged conduct as a violation of principles of good faith and fair dealing, saying it no longer considers the Trust a reliable partner for any future memorandum of understanding.

"The LAF finds this posture disingenuous and hypocritical, particularly given the well-known challenges facing athletics development in Liberia," the Federation concluded.

The LAF said its decision was motivated by concerns over athlete development and the need to ensure that future athletics partnerships produce measurable benefits for Liberian athletes.

As of press time, the Liberia Marathon Trust had not issued a response to the termination notice or the allegations made by the Federation.