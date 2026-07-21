Liberian-Born Nabwe Celebrates NCAA Victory With Champ Ring Bearing Liberian Flag

Liberian-born throwing star Anthonett Nabwe has become an NCAA Division I national champion after winning the women's weight throw at the 2026 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, delivering a personal-best throw of 25.13 meters (82 feet, 5½ inches) for the University of Minnesota.

The victory, achieved in March at the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, crowned Nabwe as the best collegiate athlete in the United States in her event. Her winning mark ranked among the best performances in NCAA history and further established her as one of the world's rising stars in the throwing disciplines.

Months later, Nabwe is again drawing attention -- not for another throw, but for how she chose to celebrate her biggest career achievement.

Her NCAA championship ring prominently features the flag of Liberia, a tribute to the country of her birth and a powerful symbol that she continues to carry her homeland with her as she competes on one of the world's biggest athletics stages.

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The gesture has resonated deeply in Liberia, prompting the Ministry of Youth and Sports to formally recognize her achievement.

On July 16, Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah personally telephoned Nabwe to congratulate her on becoming an NCAA national champion, praising her discipline, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"Her NCAA national title is not only a personal milestone but also a victory for every young Liberian who dreams of reaching the highest levels of sport," Minister Kruah said following the call. "Seeing the Liberian flag engraved on her championship ring is a powerful reminder that our nation's talent can shine on the global stage. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments."

For followers of collegiate athletics, Nabwe's national title came as the culmination of years of steady progress.

After joining the University of Minnesota, she quickly developed into one of the Big Ten Conference's premier throwers, winning conference titles and setting school records in multiple events. By the time she entered the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships, she was already among the favorites in the weight throw. She lived up to that billing with a championship-winning effort of 25.13 meters, the longest throw of the competition and one of the finest ever recorded by a collegiate athlete.

Nabwe has also emerged as one of Liberia's greatest field athletes. She owns several national records and has represented Liberia in international competition, steadily raising the country's profile in events that have traditionally received little attention back home.

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The Ministry said her success should inspire a new generation of Liberian athletes to believe that they, too, can compete with the world's best.

Officials also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting programs that identify and develop young sporting talent across the country.

For Nabwe, however, perhaps no statement speaks louder than the one engraved in gold.

Among the symbols celebrating her NCAA triumph sits the Lone Star of Liberia -- a quiet but unmistakable reminder that although she now competes for one of America's top universities, she has never forgotten where her journey began.