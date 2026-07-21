Liberia: Esther and Jereline Medical Center Honors Dr. Ponnie Robertlee Dolo As Nimba County's Most Innovative County Health Officer

Ganta — The Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Center in Ganta, Nimba County has honored Dr. Ponnie Robertlee Dolo, County Health Officer (CHO) of Nimba County, with the "Most Innovative County Health Officer" Award during the facility's 10th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 11.

The award a framed certificate presented during the anniversary program recognized Dr. Dolo's leadership and sustained contributions to public health across Nimba County.

The presentation was made by the medical center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karwulo Gbengbein, who praised Dr. Dolo's dedication, vision and hands-on approach to improving healthcare delivery.

"Dr. Ponnie Robertlee Dolo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and applied innovative strategies that have strengthened our county health system,"

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Dr. Gbengbein said, addressing a packed hall of healthcare workers, local officials and community members.

"This award reflects not only his personal commitment but the measurable improvements our residents are now experiencing."

Under Dr. Dolo's stewardship, the county has recorded expansion in health services, increased outreach programs and strengthened partnerships with clinics and non-governmental organizations.

Attendees noted progress in areas such as maternal and child health, immunization campaigns, community-based surveillance and the refurbishment of peripheral health facilities.

These initiatives have contributed to improved access to care for residents in Ganta and surrounding rural communities.

Accepting the award, Dr. Dolo thanked the management and staff of Esther & Jereline Medical Center and dedicated the honor to the county's health professionals.

"This recognition belongs to the hardworking nurses, community health workers and support staff across Nimba County," he said.

"Our progress is the result of teamwork, persistence and strong collaboration with partners and community leaders."

The anniversary program featured remarks from health sector leaders and government representatives, including Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono, who lauded the medical center's decade-long service to the community.

"For ten years Esther & Jereline has been a refuge for many families seeking care," Supt. Gono stated.

"Their decision to recognize our County Health Officer is a welcome affirmation of the cooperation between public and private health actors in Nimba."

The event brought together a cross-section of the county's health workforce clinicians, nurses, midwives, laboratory technicians and community health volunteers along with local officials, traditional leaders and patients who testified to the hospital's role in improving local health outcomes.

The ceremony included a short commemorative program, a tour of new facilities and refreshments shared outside the hospital compound, giving attendees a chance to connect informally.

In his speech, Dr. Gbengbein highlighted Esther & Jereline's achievements over the past decade: expanded outpatient services, the introduction of maternal waiting homes, improved laboratory diagnostics and increased community outreach.

He called for continued collaboration between county health authorities and private facilities to sustain momentum and broaden service coverage.

Observers said the award is timely as Nimba County continues to scale up health interventions and prepare for future public health challenges.

"Recognition like this strengthens morale and encourages innovation across the system," said one senior nurse who asked to remain anonymous.

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"It reminds us that change is possible when leaders and frontline workers move together."

The Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Center opened in 2016 and has since become a key referral point for patients from Ganta and neighboring districts. Its 10th anniversary provided an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments, showcase improvements and reaffirm commitments to quality care.

Dr. Dolo closed his remarks by urging sustained investment in human resources, training and community health education.

"We must keep building strong primary healthcare systems so that every resident of Nimba can access timely, affordable and respectful care," he said.

The applause that followed reflected broad support among those present for the shared vision of a healthier county.