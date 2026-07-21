Ghana: Telecel Ghana Commissions Equipped It Lab for UG

Telecel Ghana has commissioned and handed over a fully equipped 42-unit computer laboratory to the University of Ghana to support digital learning, research and innovation at the country's premier university.

The information technology lab, which is a corporate social responsibility initiative, is in response to a request from the university's leadership and reflects the telecommunications company's commitment to strengthening Ghana's digital education ecosystem.

Since 2010, Telecel Ghana has supported the University of Ghana with dedicated internet connectivity, leased line services and tertiary connectivity solutions, with plans underway to increase network capacity to meet growing demand for digital teaching, learning and research.

The IT lab is also equipped with an 86-inch interactive touchscreen display and dedicated internet connectivity.

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Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the IT Directorate of the university, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, described the project as a gesture of appreciation to one of the telco's longest-standing institutional partners.

"For over 15 years, the University of Ghana has trusted us as its technology partner, and today we are proud to give back by creating a digital space where students can learn, innovate and prepare for the future. True this, digital inclusion happens when people have access to both reliable connectivity and the devices, skills and environment that allow them to unlock their full potential. That is why this project is important to us," she stated.

The University's Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare, expressed appreciation to Telecel Ghana for responding to the institution's request and reaffirmed the value of the partnership in supporting the university's digital transformation agenda.

"We are excited about our partnership with Telecel Ghana and sincerely appreciate this generous support out of their goodwill and recognition of the relationship we have. Initiatives that enhance the student experience on campus helps us to maintain our status as the preferred university in Ghana and we are confident this computer lab will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students," he indicated.

Acting Director of Enterprise Business at Telecel Ghana, Nii Lartey, reflected on Telecel's investment solutions to build a stronger digital environment for the university community over the last decade including connectivity infrastructure, tertiary bundles for students and hosting the highly successful Telecel Turn Up music experience to welcome freshers early this year.

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"We will continue to invest in our network capacity and service improvements to ensure students and staff enjoy reliable connectivity wherever they are on campus. Be assured of our continued commitment to deepening this partnership for the benefit of students, faculty and the wider university community," Nii Lartey said.

The new laboratory is expected to enhance practical learning across disciplines, provide students with greater access to digital resources and strengthen research and collaborative learning.

President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Richmond Ofori Larbi, said the computer lab would have a lasting impact on students.