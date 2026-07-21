Ghana: Absa Bank, Capemay Properties Showcase Mortgage Options to Clients

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with Capemay Properties, has hosted an exclusive property and mortgage engagement for its Prestige, Personal and Private Banking clients, as well as selected real estate investors.

The event was used to showcase the bank's tailored mortgage solutions while connecting clients to premium residential opportunities.

It featured a cocktail reception, a guided tour of The Signature Apartments and a presentation on Absa's mortgage offerings. Guests toured the facility and engaged mortgage specialists from Absa and representatives of Capemay Properties on financing options and property acquisition.

Capemay Properties is the developer of The Signature Apartments and the upcoming Selton Skye development.

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Speaking at the event, the Director of Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, Charles Addo, said property ownership remained a key aspiration for many Ghanaians and a pathway to long-term wealth creation.

He explained that the bank's role was to make property acquisition more accessible through appropriate financing structures and partnerships with credible developers.

Mr Addo said the collaboration with Capemay Properties demonstrated how financial institutions and developers could work together to respond more effectively to clients' housing and investment needs.

For her part, the Head of Prestige Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, Princess Tettey, said the bank's relationship with its clients provided insights into how their needs evolved over time.

She said those insights informed the design of relevant engagements around major life decisions, including home ownership and property investment.

Ms Tettey noted that hosting clients at the development gave them the opportunity to assess the property first-hand, ask detailed questions and consider how it aligned with their personal and financial goals.

The Head of Assets, Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, Prosper Akoto, also outlined the bank's mortgage offerings and financing structures to support both owner-occupiers and property investors.

Participants further interacted with Absa mortgage specialists and Capemay representatives on issues relating to ownership, financing and investment.

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The engagement forms part of Absa Bank Ghana's broader approach to relationship banking, which combines tailored financial advisory services with curated opportunities to support clients' personal and investment objectives.