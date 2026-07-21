Ghana: Pres Mahama Eulogises Yaa-Naa As 'Fountain of Wisdom' ...As Dagbon Informs Him of His Passing

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has eulogised the late Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, describing him as a fountain of wisdom.

Mr Mahama said the philosophy of the late King was simple but profound: love for those who built bridges of peace and rejection for those who destroyed it.

Receiving a delegation from Dagbon who formally informed him of the passing of the revered late King, President Mahama said the late Yaa-Naa Abukari's moderation and commitment to peace earned him admiration across political, ethnic and religious boundaries.

He recalled how the late Yaa-Naa assumed leadership of Dagbon during one of its most difficult periods in the kingdom's history but through patience, humility and unwavering determination, transformed a kingdom once divided by conflict into a symbol of reconciliation, unity and hope.

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"His reign demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by power, but by the ability to heal divisions, unite people and build lasting peace," President Mahama stated.

He remembered with admiration the late Yaa-Naa's extraordinary efforts to consolidate peace among the royal gates of Dagbon.

"He displayed remarkable courage by taking difficult decisions that placed the unity and future of Dagbon above every other consideration. His determination ensured that future generations would inherit a kingdom built on peace, stability and reconciliation," President Mahama foretold.

According to the President, the late Mahama Abukari II understood that peace must be institutionalised if it is to endure beyond individuals, adding that his leadership in preparing and securing the unanimous adoption of the Dagbon Constitution established a lasting framework for governance, succession and stability within the kingdom.

"That achievement remains one of the most enduring legacies of his reign," President Mahama stated.

He also noted the late Yaa-Naa's historic visit to the Yagbonwura, Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, a visit that paved the way for the Joint Dagbon-Gonja Committee, which continues to work towards resolving longstanding boundary issues between the two kingdoms.

On the development of the Dagbon area, the President said the late Overlord actively built partnerships with government, development partners, diplomatic missions and the private sector to advance that vision.

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As President, Mr Mahama said he consulted the late King on many matters of national importance and his advices have always been thoughtful, balanced and guided by the welfare of his people and the unity of Ghana.

Disclosing that government did everything humanly possible to preserve his life but unsuccessful, President Mahama expressed the confidence that Dagbon would build on the solid foundation for a peaceful and orderly succession.

He assured the chiefs and people of Dagbon that Government would work closely with the Dagbon Traditional Council to ensure that every appropriate state honour and support is provided as preparations are made for the final funeral rites of the departed King.

"His wise counsel will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to work with him," President Mahama stated.

The late Yaa-Naa's death was officially announced at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on July 13, 2026. He has since been buried in accordance with Dagbon customs.