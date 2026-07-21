Liberia: 'We Are Dying' - Over 400 Weah Village Residents Rely On Contaminated Creek for Drinking Water

Weah Village — Residents of Weah Village, a growing community of more than 400 people located along the Harper Highway in District 1, Maryland County, are pleading with the Government of Liberia, Representative P. Mike Jurry, and humanitarian organizations to urgently provide safe drinking water, saying they have been forced to rely on a nearby creek for years.

The community, which residents say is now commonly referred to as Weah Town because of its growth, has no hand pump or protected water source.

During a recent FrontPage Africa visit on Saturday, July 18, 2026, women and children were seen fetching water from the creek for drinking, cooking, washing, and other household uses.

Residents say the situation has become a serious public health concern, particularly during the dry season when the water level drops and its quality worsens.

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Frank Smith, who has lived in the community since 2017, said repeated appeals for a hand pump have yielded no results.

"We have been asking for a hand pump for years, but nothing has happened. This creek is the only water we drink," Smith said.

He explained that residents are especially worried because the creek is located beside the highway where several fatal road accidents have occurred.

According to Smith, rainwater often washes blood and other debris from accident scenes into the creek, yet residents have no choice but to continue using the water because there is no alternative.

"We are dying. We want the government and anyone who can help to come to our aid," he pleaded.

Another resident, Moses Tye, also appealed for immediate government intervention, saying the community urgently needs assistance.

Women in the community say they carry the greatest burden of the water crisis.

Oretha Nathan said pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, and the elderly all depend on the creek despite its poor condition.

She said the water often becomes discolored during the dry season and claimed many residents regularly experience stomach pain after drinking it.

"We are suffering. This is the only water we have. We need help before the situation gets worse," Nathan said.

General Town Chief Gabriel B. Harmon said Weah Village has grown significantly and now has more than 400 residents, yet it does not have a single hand pump.

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He said community leaders have repeatedly appealed for assistance, particularly during election periods when promises were made, but those commitments have not been fulfilled.

"We are tired of begging for help. We need the government, our representative, NGOs, and anyone who can assist to please come and help this community," Harmon said.

Responding via phone Monday evening, Rep. P. Mike Jurry told FrontPage Africa that the issue of the water crisis in Weah Village had not previously been brought to his attention.

Jurry said he will be in Maryland County next week, and upon his arrival, his office will send engineers to the community to assess the situation before deciding on the appropriate intervention.

"We will send engineers to Weah Village to determine whether there is an existing hand pump that has been damaged or whether there is a need for new construction," Rep. Jurry said.

The lawmaker thanked the media for highlighting the concerns of residents and pledged that his office would respond to the community's water needs within two weeks.

Jurry said he will be in Maryland County next week, and upon his arrival, his office will send engineers to the community to assess the situation before deciding on the appropriate intervention.

"We will send engineers to Weah Village to determine whether there is an existing hand pump that has been damaged or whether there is a need for new construction," Rep. Jurry said.

The lawmaker thanked the media for highlighting the concerns of residents and pledged that his office would respond to the community's water needs within two weeks.