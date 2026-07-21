Africa: Superb Spain Rule the World, Overwhelm Argentina

Spain finally broke Argentina's dogged resistance in extra time to win the men's World Cup for the second time with a 1-0 victory.

The Barcelona winger Ferran Torres scored the only goal of a disjointed game that was almost ruined by Argentina's deliberate spoiling tactics, which backfired when they were reduced to 10 men for extra time by the late dismissal of Enzo Fernández for two yellow cards. Spain had dominated throughout, having 20 shots to an extraordinary two from Argentina - both as they chased an equaliser -and were finally rewarded when Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute.

Pedro Porro's cross to the back post was kept in play brilliantly by Nico Williams, with Torres pouncing to fire beyond Emi Martínez and send the Spanish into raptures. Martínez had performed brilliantly to keep Argentina in the contest with a string of superb saves, but most neutrals and the many celebrities in attendance will have been pleased to see him finally beaten given his side's cynical tactics. Argentina did not even attempt a shot on goal until the 115th minute when Lionel Messi, making his final World Cup appearance, struck the ball at the head of Mikel Merino. There were ugly scenes after the final whistle, with Argentina's Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes in particular reacting aggressively and players briefly scrapped. Paredes shoved Gavi to the turf and was sent off.

Messi exit?

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Messi, 39, may have played his last World Cup game and he can take enormous credit for dragging his ageing team to the final after they were pushed to the limit in knockout games against Egypt and England.

But on Sunday, he was largely shut out of the game as Spain imposed their smooth passing game and refused to shirk physical challenges.

The South Americans had been aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups. But Spain were faster, slicker and younger.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain had deserved to win.

"They were the better side -- that's the truth -- but I'll cherish the memory of (this team), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," said Scaloni, who later broke down in tears at his post-game press conference.

"We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort," he added.

Half-time show

Musical headliners Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo and "Ted Lasso" actors in the first-ever World Cup final half-time show.

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The star-packed, Super Bowl-style extravaganza also featured a tribute to late football icon Pele, and a rendition of "Seven Nation Army" led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians from the US, Venezuela and Iran.

On Saturday, England beat France 6-4 in a high-scoring thriller to seal third place -- their best finish since they won the tournament in 1966.

Kylian Mbappe became the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals.

The France forward also won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, two ahead of Messi, finishing as top scorer for the second World Cup in a row.

The build-up to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States was dominated by fears over sky-high prices, geopolitical tensions and concerns that brutal summer heat would make matches unplayable.

But the biggest, most complex edition of football's showpiece ever staged -- expanded from 32 teams to 48 -- will be remembered for thrilling football and a feel-good factor.

Trump has hailed the tournament as "the most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world".