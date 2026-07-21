Nigeria: Cucurella Praises Spain's 'Incredible' Defence After World Cup Win

Marc Cucurella hailed Spain's "incredible" defence after they won their second World Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 victory against Argentina.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored in the second period of extra-time as Spain finally broke down 10-man Argentina at the MetLife Stadium.

Coach Luis de la Fuente's team conceded just one goal in their eight games at the 2026 tournament -- the fewest by any side in a World Cup-winning campaign.

Belgium were the only team to breach their defence, in the quarter-finals in Los Angeles.

"When you don't concede, I think it's much easier to win," said Cucurella, who has recently sealed a transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

"We've done an incredible job in that regard all tournament, and not just the defenders and the goalkeeper, because I think it's a team effort.

"Ultimately it's about everyone making sacrifices. We attack together and defend together. That's one of the keys to this team."

The 27-year-old left-back said Spain, who also won the World Cup in 2010, could at last switch off.

"Now it's time to celebrate," he said. "We came here with a goal, spent 50 days, or nearly 50, in camp, and now it's time to be together, enjoy every moment, reminisce, and above all, switch off.

"I think we deserve a good party."