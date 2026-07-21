Cote d'Ivoire: Sode Côte d'Ivoire (Sdcc) Shares Surge On Brvm - Up +5.93 Percent in 7 Days, Nearly Doubling in 6 Months

Sode Côte d'Ivoire (SDCC) Demonstrates Robust Growth on BRVM

Investors in the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) are closely watching Sode Côte d'Ivoire (SDCC) as its shares continue an upward trajectory. The stock has posted a notable +5.93% gain over the last 7 days, reaching a price of 11970 XOF.

This recent surge is part of a broader, impressive growth story. Over the past 180 days, Sode Côte d'Ivoire shares have seen an extraordinary increase of +99.33%. Furthermore, its year-to-date return stands at +106.38%, reinforcing its position as a significant mover in the market.

With a market capitalization of 107.73 billion XOF, Sode Côte d'Ivoire is a key player on the BRVM. While recent daily trading volume was 1949, indicating a -56.7% change, the long-term price performance speaks volumes about investor confidence and the underlying company fundamentals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Such consistent upward momentum offers a compelling example of the investment opportunities available within Africa's dynamic stock markets. Daba Finance is committed to providing insights into these emerging market trends.

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own due diligence.

Key Takeaways

SDCC stock has risen +5.93% over the past 7 days. The company's shares have seen an impressive +99.33% increase over 180 days. Sode Côte d'Ivoire is currently trading at 11970 XOF on the BRVM. This performance highlights strong growth potential within African emerging markets.