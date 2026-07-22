Senegal's Faye Backs Ex-President Sall's Bid for UN Top Job in U-Turn

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has endorsed former President Macky Sall's candidacy to become the next United Nations secretary-general, the foreign ministry said on Monday, giving his predecessor crucial backing from his home country despite deep political divisions.

A statement from the foreign ministry, released on Monday, said that President Faye reached his decision after meeting Macky Sall on Friday.

Sall governed Senegal from 2012 to 2024 and is now one of five candidates seeking to succeed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose term ends on 31 December.

Burundi, which holds the African Union's rotating presidency, nominated Sall for the UN role, and Senegal had, until Monday, stopped short of publicly endorsing his candidacy.

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Faye instructed his government to "fully mobilise" support for Sall, saying his bid "is now Senegal's candidacy in the service of Africa," according to the statement.

The endorsement marks a significant political U-turn from Faye, whose administration has frequently criticised Sall's record.

Papa Fara Diallo, associate professor of Political Science at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, told RFI that Sall's visit to Dakar and meeting with Faye made all the difference, as Faye expected a formal request for his support.

But the expert adds that the change in Senegal's political landscape is at the core of this final decision. "Faye is looking for a new coalition and for new parties to support his presidency," Diallo explained.

UN campaign trail takes former president Macky Sall back to Senegal

Complicated record

Sall's attempt to postpone the 2024 presidential election triggered deadly protests and was ultimately struck down by the Constitutional Council.

With the support of the Pastef Party and its leader Ousmane Sonko, Faye won the election and succeeded Sall in April 2024, and relations with his predecessor have remained strained.

Sonko, named Prime Minister, and his government have accused Sall's administration of financial mismanagement and political repression, allegations Sall denies.

In the meantime, however, Sonko was recently sacked by President Faye after their fallout, and Faye is now looking to form both a new party and a new coalition for the next elections.

His visit also enabled Sall to reconnect with his supporters. According to political scientist Moussa Diaw, a more active return by Sall to the Senegalese political scene could be on the cards.

The four other candidates for the UN post are former Costa Rican vice-president Rebeca Grynspan, Chile's former president Michelle Bachelet, Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, and Maria Fernanda Espinosa, a diplomat from Ecuador.

Enduring criticisms

This support for Sall's UN bid is not universally welcomed in Senegal, however.

Voices from civil society - particularly the families of those killed during the crackdown on political protests between 2021 and 2024 - had already criticised the reception accorded to Sall on Friday.

The collective representing the families of the victims issued a statement on Monday, condemning the support as tantamount to "endorsing his record" and allying with the man responsible for the bloody repression of Senegalese citizens.

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Boubacar Seye, who heads a collective representing victims of Macky Sall's regime (which saw at least 67 deaths during the crackdown on political protests between 2021 and 2024), told RFI that Diomaye Faye's about-face is "incomprehensible".

Sall "is unfit for the United Nations," he said. "You cannot shed blood and then lead the United Nations." He also accused Sall of "preparing for a political comeback in Senegal."

"The President of the Republic must not fall into Macky Sall's trap," he continued, calling for justice to be served.

The Pastef Party and Sonko also criticised Faye's U-turn, with some members describing Faye's decision as treason, Diallo said. "Faye trampled on his commitments," he added.

(With newswires)