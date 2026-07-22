Africa: Ethiopia's Deputy PM Arrives in Ghana for AU Extraordinary Health Summit

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has arrived in Accra to attend the Extraordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State and Government on Health.

African leaders are convening in Accra to chart a path toward a more self-reliant, resilient, and sustainable health future for the continent, ENA reports from Accra.

Upon his arrival at Accra International Airport, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen was warmly received by Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and other senior government officials.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The extraordinary summit, scheduled for July 21-22, brings together African heads of state and government, health ministers, policymakers, and development partners to address some of the continent's most pressing public health challenges.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening Africa's health sovereignty and accelerating efforts toward universal health coverage, including the elimination of HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis as public health threats by 2030.

African leaders are also expected to deliberate on reducing maternal and child mortality, tackling communicable and non-communicable diseases, expanding local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and strengthening sustainable financing for resilient health systems.

A key priority of the summit is the development of a sustainable health-financing roadmap that promotes African ownership, self-reliance, and stronger domestic capacity to address the continent's health priorities.

Ahead of the summit, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said the meeting presents an opportunity to move "from commitment to action" in addressing Africa's health challenges.

Ethiopia is expected to share its experiences and achievements in the health sector with continental leaders and stakeholders, contributing to broader African efforts to strengthen health systems and improve public health outcomes.

During his stay in Ghana, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen is also expected to hold bilateral discussions on issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening Ethiopia-Ghana relations, deepening multilateral cooperation, and advancing regional and continental partnerships.