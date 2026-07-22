Africa: Nigerian MP Hails Ethiopia As Leading Light in Africa's Democracy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is the leading light in democracy for Africa, Nigerian House of Representatives Member, Agbedi Frederick, said.

Speaking about the successful recent conclusion of the nation's 7th General Election to ENA, the House Member praised the democratic process in Ethiopia, noting that it is one of the oldest states in parliamentary exercise.

While electoral challenges are common globally, Ethiopia's ability to successfully navigate its national polls deserves commendation, the Nigerian MP said.

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According to him, Ethiopia is the leading light in the democracy of Africa.

"We believe that Ethiopia is the leading light in democracy in Africa. We give kudos to the successful conclusion of the general election."

Frederick stated that what matters most in any democracy is responsible leadership that addresses citizens' needs, promotes peace, and drives national progress.

Furthermore, he highlighted the growing ties between Ethiopia and Nigeria pointing to the recent diplomatic exchanges aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation, including the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group between the Nigerian House of Representatives and the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives.

The initiative, he noted, is designed to deepen inter-nation relationships across all spheres of development as both countries work to fortify their democratic institutions.

Beyond bilateral ties, Frederick commended Ethiopia's historical role in fostering continental solidarity and self-reliance, emphasizing that African nations need to shift their focus away from foreign aid and toward mutually beneficial partnerships.

"African countries must work together. They must look for partnerships in the interests of African nations, so that we can grow on our own," he underscored.