Liberia: Court Sets U.S.$8 Million Bail, Orders Re-Arrest of Ex-Weah Aide Nora Finda Bundoo

MONROVIA - Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia on Tuesday set bail at US$8 million for Nora Finda Bundoo, chief of protocol to former President George Weah, and ordered her immediate re-arrest after rejecting both surety bonds filed on her behalf in a corruption case alleging that millions of dollars in public funds were laundered through companies linked to her family.

In a strongly worded ruling, Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika of Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice disqualified one of Bundoo's principal sureties, declared the other grossly inadequate, and directed the court's sheriff to arrest and detain her at the Monrovia Central Prison, commonly known as South Beach, unless a valid bond meeting the new threshold is filed and approved. If Bundoo is not before the court, the clerk has been instructed to issue a writ of arrest for the sheriff to execute.

The ruling came just three days after Bundoo turned her father's funeral into a charged political moment, telling mourners Saturday that the government had "allowed" her to bury him and that unnamed figures in her own political camp wanted her jailed at South Beach. "They said I must be at South Beach," she said at the ceremony, adding: "God did not want it because some of my own people wanted me to be in jail." Tuesday's decision now puts her on the path to exactly that outcome unless her lawyers can secure unencumbered property worth US$8 million.

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Bundoo, who served as Weah's chief of protocol at the Executive Mansion from 2018 to 2023, is among several defendants indicted by the November 2025 Grand Jury for Montserrado County in the case popularly known as the "Gracious Ride" case, prosecuted by the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, or AREPT, the agency spearheading President Joseph Boakai's anti-corruption and asset recovery campaign. The felony charges include money laundering, theft of property, misuse of public money, property or records, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation. Prosecutors allege that more than US$6.7 million and L$845 million in public funds were moved and concealed through the Anita Group of Companies and Gracious Ride between 2020 and 2023. She has denied the charges and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court.

According to the court, while the indictment and writs of arrest were served on the remaining defendants shortly after the indictment was returned on Nov. 5, 2025, Bundoo was not served until June 9, 2026, because she was outside Liberia when the indictment was unsealed.

Judge Feika recalled that the court had already rejected Bundoo's original criminal appearance bond on July 3 after finding the proposed sureties unqualified, and granted her 72 hours to file a new one. Her legal team responded with two new sureties: Kai Garlo Farley, who submitted property valued at US$240,000, and John Moses Gbetee, who submitted property valued at US$350,000. The prosecution immediately challenged both by filing a bill of exceptions, prompting Bundoo's lawyers to move for a hearing to justify the sureties.

State prosecutors argued that the combined value of the two bonds, US$590,000, fell far below the financial exposure reflected in the indictment and failed to satisfy Section 63.2(2) of Liberia's Civil Procedure Law, which requires criminal appearance bonds secured by real property to be backed by property whose assessed value equals the amount specified in the bond and is free from encumbrances.

Bundoo's lawyers countered that bail is intended to ensure a defendant's appearance in court, not to punish an accused before trial, and should not be fixed beyond the accused's financial capacity. They argued that criminal bail serves to relieve the government of the burden of pretrial custody while keeping the accused constructively within the court's reach.

After examining both sureties and their documents, Judge Feika found the bonds legally defective. The court determined that Gbetee's property was already heavily encumbered, having been pledged in 20 separate court cases with existing bonds totaling US$2,426,500, nearly seven times its declared value of US$350,000. Accepting it, the judge ruled, would violate the Civil Procedure Law and undermine the integrity of Liberia's bail system by allowing multiple defendants to rely on the same over-pledged asset.

Even had Gbetee's property been acceptable, the court held, the combined US$590,000 remained grossly insufficient against the amounts in the indictment. Judge Feika emphasized that where an indictment carries offenses punishable by substantial fines and imprisonment, particularly money laundering, bail must correspond with the financial exposure reflected in the charges. The ruling cited Article 21(i) of the Liberian Constitution, which guarantees the right to bail while requiring sufficient security, and Section 13.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which requires bail in certain felony cases to correspond with the applicable fines and penalties.

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On those findings, the court disqualified Gbetee's property valuation bond, found Farley's bond substantially inadequate, rejected both, and fixed Bundoo's criminal appearance bond at US$8 million.

AREPT declared Bundoo at large in January 2026, but she returned to Liberia in June and cleared immigration without incident. Since then, proceedings before Judge Feika have centered almost entirely on the validity of her bond. Her prosecution has also exposed strains within the Congress for Democratic Change, the party under whose banner she rose to national prominence; at Saturday's funeral, her gratitude flowed instead toward Boakai and toward expelled CDC stalwart Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, now one of the president's strongest backers.

Tuesday's ruling sends a broader message that Liberian courts will closely scrutinize property pledged as security for criminal appearance bonds, particularly assets repeatedly pledged across multiple cases or burdened by prior encumbrances. With the US$8 million threshold now in place, Bundoo's legal team faces the difficult task of assembling unencumbered property of sufficient value if she hopes to regain her release pending trial, or of seeking appellate relief.