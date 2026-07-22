Liberia: Judge Feika Overturns Tweah Acquittal, Orders Arrest of All 15 Jurors in Explosive Jury Tampering Ruling

Judge Ousman F. Feika has vacated the not-guilty verdict for former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and co-defendants, citing jury tampering, and ordered all 15 jurors arrested. The ruling reopens the corruption case a day after Tweah publicly alleged political pressure to overturn his acquittal, and is expected to trigger appeals and renewed debate over judicial independence in Liberia.

MONROVIA -- Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman F. Feika on Tuesday set aside the not-guilty verdict for former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and his co-defendants, ordering the immediate arrest of all 15 jurors who served on the case over allegations of jury tampering.

The ruling marks a stunning reversal in a case that has already stirred intense public debate over corruption, judicial independence and the integrity of Liberia's criminal justice system.

Judge Feika ruled that allegations surrounding the jury's conduct warranted nullifying the verdict and opening criminal proceedings against the jurors themselves, rather than letting the acquittal stand.

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The case had appeared closed after the jury returned unanimous not-guilty verdicts for Tweah and the other defendants. But prosecutors later challenged the verdict, alleging the jury had been improperly influenced during deliberations. The court suspended final judgment and opened a separate inquiry, returning the case to the judge for determination.

After weeks of hearings into the misconduct allegations, Judge Feika concluded the integrity of the proceedings had been compromised -- leading to Tuesday's decision to vacate the acquittal and effectively erase the jury verdict's legal effect, reopening one of Liberia's most politically sensitive corruption prosecutions.

The ruling comes a day after Tweah issued a public statement alleging political forces were working behind the scenes to overturn his acquittal. In a Facebook post Monday, Tweah said there was no evidence linking him or his legal team to jury misconduct, and argued instead that government officials were pressuring the judiciary to invalidate the verdict.

Tweah said the trial judge had acknowledged no evidence implicated him in efforts to influence jurors, yet claimed the verdict was being targeted for political reasons. He said government discussions reflected disagreement over whether overturning the verdict would damage judicial credibility and public confidence in the courts.

Calling the acquittal a triumph of justice, Tweah praised jurors for ruling based solely on trial evidence. He warned that overturning the verdict would set a dangerous precedent, weakening constitutional protections and exposing the judiciary to political manipulation, and vowed to resist any politically motivated retrial.

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Tuesday's ruling is likely to deepen national debate over balancing jury-trial integrity with judicial independence. While the court found jury misconduct justified overturning the acquittal, Tweah's supporters argue the decision raises constitutional questions about the finality of jury verdicts and whether acquitted defendants can face renewed prosecution.

The case is expected to face additional legal challenges, with appeals widely anticipated. The outcome could shape future interpretations of jury trials, due process and judicial authority in Liberia -- making it one of the most consequential criminal cases in the country's recent history.