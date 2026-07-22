Liberia: Tweah Rejects Mistrial Ruling

-- Court orders new trial over jury tampering

TEMPLE OF JUSTICE, Monrovia, July 21, 2026 -- Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has rejected a Criminal Court "C" ruling that overturned his not-guilty verdict and ordered a new trial following an investigation into alleged jury tampering and misconduct.

Judge Ousman F. Feika issued the ruling Tuesday in the US$19 million corruption case involving the Republic of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, against Tweah and others.