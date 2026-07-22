Nigeria: I've No Plan to Resign From Tinubu's Govt - Defence Minister to Rumour Mongers

Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa, has described as false rumours making the rounds that he plans to exit the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Musa expressed surprise at the rumour saying he has no intention of going anywhere yet.

The Minister also threatened to initiate legal action against those behind the rumour.

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He said: "I am not going anywhere. I have never discussed this. We are surprised. I was shocked when I saw that. I don't know where that came from. I don't even know who the person is that brought that information. But whoever it is, we will take legal action against them. He will come and explain who gave him such information."

Musa stated that the rumours may be from those not comfortable with the recent gains by the present administration in its fight against insecurity.

"But you always expect that there will be people who will not be happy when things are going well. Security is improving, things are getting better, and for them, that is a sad point. They always want to make it look as if it is not so."

Musa said his meeting with the President was a routine security briefing saying "I just came back from briefing Mr President on the current security situation, and he is very happy with us. We are going to continue doing well.

"I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate Nigerians for all the support. The support has been massive. To defeat the terrorists and the bandits is a whole-of-society approach. Nigerians have keyed into it, and things are getting better, and they will continue to improve."