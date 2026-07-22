Nigeria: Troops Rescue 27 Kidnap Victims, Foil Abductions in Sokoto, Zamfara

The troops engaged the suspected terrorists in a gun battle at Kaura community, forcing them to flee.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have rescued 27 kidnap victims, foiled multiple abduction attempts and recovered livestock and motorcycles in Sokoto and Zamfara states, the military said on Tuesday.

The operations, carried out between 20 and 21 July, were part of the military's ongoing offensive against bandit and terrorist groups in Nigeria's North-west.

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According to a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, troops from the Forward Operating Bases in Shagari and Sifawa deployed to the Wanke and Kaura communities in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State after receiving reports of terrorist activities.

According to the statement, the troops engaged the suspected terrorists in a gun battle at Kaura community, forcing them to flee.

The military said six kidnapped persons were rescued during the operation, while troops also recovered livestock and two motorcycles. The victims were later reunited with their families.

In a separate operation on the same day, troops stationed at Gandi, working alongside the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, rescued 10 kidnap victims who had escaped from their abductors and were found wandering in the bush near Badanma community in Gandi Local Government Area.

The rescued victims, comprising men, women and children, were handed over to community leaders before being reunited with their families.

On 21 July, troops of Combat Team 12 responded to a distress call after armed terrorists reportedly blocked the Gummi-Sokoto highway in an attempt to abduct commuters.

The military said the troops engaged the attackers and pursued them, rescuing 11 abducted persons and recovering a motorcycle.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for what it described as their professionalism and swift response, while urging residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies.

Recent military gains

The latest operation comes amid intensified military offensives across the North-west under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

In recent weeks, troops have reported the killing of several bandit commanders, destruction of terrorist hideouts, recovery of weapons and logistics, and the rescue of scores of kidnapped victims in parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi states.

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The military said sustained intelligence-led operations, supported by air strikes and collaboration with local security outfits, were aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and restoring security to communities affected by banditry and kidnapping.