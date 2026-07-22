Nigeria: 'Dead On Arrival' - Ganduje Says Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket Will Fail in Kano

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), declaring that it would not succeed in Kano State in the 2027 general election.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, the former Kano State governor said the ticket lacked the political strength and governance credentials needed to win the support of Kano voters.

"I don't think Peter Obi and Kwankwaso's ticket will succeed in Kano. It will not succeed. In fact, it is dead on arrival," Ganduje said.

He questioned Obi's performance during his tenure as governor of Anambra State, arguing that the former governor had not demonstrated the leadership record required to govern Nigeria.

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"Because Peter Obi was a governor in the South-East geopolitical zone, a governor in Anambra State. What did he do as a governor? What legacy did he leave as a governor?" he asked.

"And from that, what other responsibility in governance did he hold that he made a mark to the extent that we believe he will be able to manage this country effectively and efficiently?"

Ganduje also criticised Kwankwaso's political career, noting that unlike some former governors of Kano, he did not secure two consecutive terms in office.

"Kwankwaso too, he was a governor of Kano State. He was not able to be a governor back-to-back," he said.

"So far, the two other governors in Kano were able to win elections back-to-back. Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau was able to spend eight years straight. Myself, I was able to spend eight years straight."

The former APC chairman further argued that Kwankwaso had not left behind a legacy capable of convincing Kano residents or Nigerians that he would make an effective vice-president.

"So I don't think, even in Kano, what legacy specifically can you say that he has left in Kano that will convince the people of Kano, will convince the people of Nigeria that he will be a successful vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?" Ganduje said.