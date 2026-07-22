Nigeria: Labour Party Endorses Okereke-Bintu Ticket for 2027 Victory

The National Leadership of the Labour Party yesterday formally endorsed the presidential ticket of Dr Chibuzo Okereke and Hajia Bintu Konto for the 2027 general election during an interactive session at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The session was convened to reaffirm the party's unity and strategic direction ahead of 2027, with the leadership declaring full confidence in the capacity of the ticket to deliver transformational governance.

Speaking during the meeting, LP National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, expressed satisfaction with the choice of Hajia Konto as Vice Presidential Candidate, describing her nomination as a reflection of the party's commitment to equity, inclusion and social justice.

She said the selection aligns with the party's enduring "Mama, Papa, Pikin" philosophy, which embodies the humane and inclusive ideals that define the Labour Party.

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"By presenting a woman as our Vice Presidential Candidate, the Labour Party has once again demonstrated its unwavering belief in equal opportunity and social justice. Our 'Mama, Papa, Pikin' philosophy is not just a slogan, it is the humane and inclusive character that defines us."she said

She noted that by presenting a woman on its presidential ticket, the Labour Party has distinguished itself as the only major political party in the 2027 race accorded strategic prominence to women.

She also commended Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, describing him as the poster child of the Labour Party and a shining example of democratic governance in Nigeria.

Senator Usman particularly praised the recently enacted social welfare legislation in Abia State for senior citizens, describing it as practical demonstration of people-oriented governance and urged other states to emulate the model.

Similarly, Presidential Candidate, Dr Okereke, expressed delight at being paired with Hajia Konto, whom he described as humble, dependable and highly experienced

"Neglecting women in governance is akin to clapping with one hand."Okereke said

For her part, Vice Presidential Candidate Konto, pledged total dedication to national service if elected in 2027.

She recounted her humanitarian work during the Boko Haram insurgency and assured that the field experience gained would be deployed to address security challenges and advance people-centered policies.