Nigeria: Reps Urge Govt to Address Shoreline Erosion, Save Industrial Project in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to address the shoreline erosion threatening the Eraskorp Industrial Park, Gbarain in Bayelsa state.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Oforji Oboku at the plenary yesterday.

Motion the motion, Oboku stated that, the shoreline erosion specifically threatened the Eraskon Lubricants/Chemicals Blending Plant Project which is an indigenous investors in Petrochemical industries. located at the Eraskorp Industrial Park.

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He noted that, the project is a strategic private-sector investment aimed at promoting local manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported lubricants and chemical products, and advancing Nigeria's industrialisation and economic diversification agenda.

Oboku informed that, the facility comprises of a 128,000 litre per day lubricant/ chemicals blending plant producing various grades of engine oils, hydraulic oils, break fluids, radiator coolants, fuel injection cleaners, gear oils, industrial lubricants, marine lubricants and synthetic lubricants. Similarly, it consists of an Aerosol Plant and a Carton Manufacturing plant.

According to him, before the devastating impact of shoreline erosion, the project had recorded significant progress, with major equipment procured and key infrastructure at advanced stages of completion

The lawmaker added that, upon completion, the project will create over 200 direct jobs and more than 1,000 indirect employment opportunities, stimulate economic activities, and contribute significantly to the economy of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He added, "The project has the potential of stimulating revenue generation within and outside the country, hence the growth of numerous Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's), which will be a huge boost to the country's economic growth.

"Severe shoreline erosion has caused extensive damage to the project site, delayed the project, and threatens the viability of this important national investment.

"The Integrated Manufacturing Complex (IMC) building was already 75 percent completed but was dismantled because of the shoreline erosion which exposed and destroyed the building foundation piles and the shoreline protection sheet piles.

"All process equipment for the plant already procured and on site, the IMC building super structure is 75 percent completed, the IMP building super's structure roofing is 40 percent completed, and the base oil storage tanks were about 70 percent completed.

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"Sections 14(2)(b) and 16 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), require Government to promote national prosperity, encourage industrial development, and protect investments that drive economic growth".

The House adopted the motion and urged the Federal Government to direct the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to utilise the Ecological Fund for the shoreline protection and erosion control works in the area to prevent further environmental degradation and safeguard this strategic national investment.

It mandated the House Committee on Ecological Fund to facilitate the implementation of those resolutions and report back to the House within six (6) weeks for further legislative action.