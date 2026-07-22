Liberia: Joint Security Forces Uncover Suspected U.S.$50m Cocaine Cache

Liberian security forces have arrested two foreign nationals and uncovered a suspected cocaine cache with an estimated street value of up to US$50 million in the VOA community along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway, in what authorities believe could become the country's largest narcotics seizure.

The major drug discovery, announced Tuesday by government officials, marks a significant escalation in Liberia's ongoing fight against international drug trafficking networks allegedly attempting to use the country as a transit point for illicit narcotics.

The operation was conducted by a joint security team comprising the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia National Police (LNP), and other national security institutions following weeks of intelligence gathering, surveillance, and coordinated investigations.

The latest breakthrough comes shortly after authorities intercepted approximately 237.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine valued at more than US$19 million at the Roberts International Airport, a seizure that triggered a broader investigation into an alleged international drug trafficking syndicate.

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Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah said preliminary assessments suggest that the newly discovered narcotics cache could surpass previous drug seizures recorded in Liberia.

Although laboratory testing is still ongoing to determine the exact quantity and confirm the substance, Piah said investigators have strong reasons to believe that the seized material is cocaine.

"Our government has been keen on dealing with that," Minister Piah said. "Liberia will not become a place that traffickers can use as a transit point to move drugs to their final destination."

The information minister said the government remains determined to prevent Liberia from becoming a safe haven for international narcotics operations, stressing that security agencies have intensified efforts to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals involved in drug trafficking.

He praised the collaboration among national security institutions, describing their joint efforts as critical to protecting Liberia from organized criminal networks.

"The LDEA, the police, and other security agencies are working together to make sure that those who want to use Liberia as a corridor for drugs will not succeed," Piah said.

Authorities confirmed that two foreign nationals -- a Colombian citizen and a Spanish citizen -- were arrested during the operation after they were reportedly found at the location where the suspected narcotics were stored.

The suspects are currently assisting investigators as authorities continue efforts to uncover the full network behind the alleged trafficking operation and identify additional individuals believed to be involved.

A senior member of the joint security team appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai told FrontPage Africa that the discovery resulted from a lengthy intelligence-led investigation launched after the earlier RIA cocaine seizure.

"We have been investigating since the seizure of the US$19 million drugs at the RIA. Our painstaking investigation and smart police work led us to the stash house," the security official said.

The official explained that investigators followed leads generated from the airport seizure, which eventually directed them to the suspected storage facility in the VOA community along the airport highway.

Security authorities believe the latest discovery may be linked to a wider international drug trafficking network, although they have not yet officially confirmed whether it is directly connected to the RIA cocaine case.

The RIA seizure, which ranks among Liberia's largest narcotics interceptions in recent years, raised renewed concerns about the country's vulnerability to international drug syndicates seeking alternative routes for transporting illegal substances.

Following that investigation, authorities disclosed that some key suspects believed to be central figures in the alleged operation reportedly left Liberia before arrest warrants could be executed.

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The VOA discovery is now being viewed by security officials as a major breakthrough that could provide investigators with crucial information needed to dismantle the suspected trafficking network operating across borders.

Forensic experts and investigators are currently conducting laboratory examinations, inventory assessments, and other technical analyses to establish the exact weight of the suspected cocaine, its origin, estimated market value, and intended destination.

Security officials said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues and more individuals suspected of involvement in the alleged international drug operation are identified.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation among security institutions and international partners to combat narcotics trafficking and ensure that Liberia does not become a major route for global drug networks.