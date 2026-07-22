Liberia: From Executive Mansion Gatekeeper to Prison Cell

In a dramatic fall from influence, former Chief of Protocol to ex-President George Manneh Weah, Nora Finda Bundoo, has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison after Criminal Court "C" rejected her latest bail bond, ending her temporary freedom while she faces multiple corruption-related charges.

Bundoo, who once controlled access to the presidency by determining who met the former president, the protocol surrounding official engagements, and the conduct of visitors at the Executive Mansion, was ordered into detention after presiding Judge Ousman Feika rejected a bond submitted by her legal team.

The former presidential protocol chief surrendered herself to the court following the ruling, marking a striking reversal from her previous position as one of the most influential officials in the Weah administration.

Her move from the corridors of executive power to prison custody has drawn public attention, as the former official now awaits further legal proceedings under the authority of the court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It remains unclear how long Bundoo will remain in detention. Her continued custody will depend on how quickly her legal team can submit a new bond that satisfies the legal requirements established by the court.

The remand followed two consecutive rejections of bonds filed on Bundoo's behalf.

Prosecutors from the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) challenged the validity and sufficiency of the bond, arguing that the documents submitted by the defense failed to meet legal requirements necessary to guarantee the defendant's appearance throughout the trial.

Judge Feika upheld the prosecution's objections, revoked the bond, and ordered Bundoo's immediate commitment to prison.

The court had previously rejected the bond and granted the defense an opportunity to correct the identified deficiencies. However, prosecutors maintained that the revised bond still failed to address the legal defects.

Under Liberian criminal procedure, an appearance bond must be supported by either sufficient cash security or unencumbered real property backed by valid title deeds, tax clearance certificates, and proper valuation documents. Failure to meet these requirements provides grounds for rejection.

Bundoo is among several former officials of the Weah administration indicted by AREPT, a special government task force established by the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to investigate, recover, and account for alleged public assets.

According to the indictment before the court, Bundoo and other defendants are accused of involvement in the alleged diversion of more than US$6.7 million and L$845 million in public funds.

Prosecutors allege that the funds were transferred through private companies connected to the accused individuals under the guise of official government transactions.

Bundoo faces several felony charges, including money laundering, theft of property, misuse of public money, property or records, criminal conspiracy, forgery, and criminal facilitation.

She has denied all allegations and maintains her innocence.

Under Article 21(h) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, Bundoo remains presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court of competent jurisdiction. The charges contained in the indictment remain allegations pending judicial determination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former protocol chief's detention represents a significant moment in the government's ongoing assets recovery campaign, with legal observers suggesting that the court's insistence on strict compliance with bond requirements reflects a tougher judicial approach in high-profile corruption cases.

Observers say the decision highlights the judiciary's willingness to enforce procedural standards in cases involving alleged financial crimes and former government officials.

Bundoo is expected to remain at the Monrovia Central Prison until her legal team files a new bond that satisfies the court's requirements or until further orders are issued.

The case is expected to return before the court in the coming days as AREPT continues its efforts to prosecute individuals accused of misappropriating public resources and recover alleged state assets.