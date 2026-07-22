West Africa: Liberia Secures Two Senior Ecowas Appointments

Liberia has secured two senior leadership positions within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with the appointment of Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine as a Judge of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and Dehpue Y. Zuo as Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture at the ECOWAS Commission.

The appointments were approved by the Authority of Heads of State and Government during the 69th Ordinary Summit of ECOWAS, held on July 19, 2026, in Lungi, Sierra Leone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the Ministry, the appointments followed a rigorous and highly competitive selection process conducted at both the national and regional levels in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Act governing the allocation of senior positions within ECOWAS institutions.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti described the appointments as a significant diplomatic achievement and evidence of Liberia's renewed commitment to strengthening its leadership role within regional and multilateral institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These appointments reflect not only the exceptional qualifications of the individuals selected, but also Liberia's renewed commitment to active regional engagement and leadership within ECOWAS," Nyanti said.

"They are a testament to the confidence our regional partners have in Liberia's ability to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of peace, justice, economic integration, and sustainable development across West Africa."

The appointment of Cllr. Brumskine to the ECOWAS Court of Justice places a Liberian jurist on one of the region's highest judicial bodies, which is responsible for interpreting ECOWAS treaties, resolving disputes involving member states and community institutions, and safeguarding human rights within the regional bloc.

Meanwhile, Zuo will serve as Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture at the ECOWAS Commission, where he will help shape regional policies aimed at promoting economic integration, agricultural development, trade, food security, and sustainable economic growth across West Africa.

The Ministry said the appointments underscore Liberia's growing influence within ECOWAS and reflect the government's sustained diplomatic engagement to secure greater representation in regional decision-making institutions.

Officials believe the two appointments will strengthen Liberia's voice on issues of regional justice, economic cooperation, and development while reinforcing the country's longstanding commitment to regional integration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended congratulations to both appointees, expressing confidence that they will serve with distinction and uphold Liberia's reputation within the ECOWAS Community.

The appointments come as Liberia continues to pursue a more active foreign policy agenda aimed at expanding its participation and leadership in regional and international organizations.