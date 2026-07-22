Liberia: Grand Bassa County Dedicates Renovated J.J. Cheeseman Elementary School, New Sports Pitch Fence to Boost Education and Youth Development

Buchanan — The Grand Bassa County Administration, under the leadership of Superintendent Karyou Johnson, on Monday, July 20 dedicated the newly renovated J.J. Cheeseman Elementary School in Edina and the newly constructed Compound One Sports Pitch Fence, marking another milestone in the county's ongoing efforts to strengthen education, youth empowerment and community development.

The twin dedication ceremonies, held on July 20, brought together senior government officials, local leaders, students, youth organizations and residents, who hailed the projects as timely investments in the county's future.

Speaking during the dedication of the renovated school, officials said the rehabilitation of the J.J. Cheeseman Elementary School is intended to provide a safer, more conducive learning environment for students and teachers while enhancing access to quality education in the historic township of Edina.

Representing the Minister of Local Government, Deputy Minister for Research, Planning and Policies, Salena Maipay, applauded the Grand Bassa County Administration for prioritizing projects that directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

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She commended Superintendent Johnson and his leadership team for channeling resources into education and community infrastructure, describing such investments as critical to sustainable county development.

"The progress of every county depends on investments in education and the empowerment of its people," Deputy Minister Maipay said.

"These projects demonstrate the importance of using public resources to address the real needs of local communities."

She also encouraged residents to continue working with the County Administration in advancing development initiatives that will benefit future generations.

Deputy Minister Maipay later performed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, declaring the renovated school building open for academic activities.

Speaking during the program, Supt. Johnson reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring that county resources are utilized for projects that deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

He noted that improving educational infrastructure remains one of the administration's priorities, emphasizing that children deserve safe and modern learning facilities that promote academic excellence.

"Our commitment is to continue implementing projects that improve the lives of our people," Supt. Johnson stated.

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"Education remains a cornerstone of development, and we will continue investing in facilities that create better opportunities for our children."

In a separate ceremony, county authorities also dedicated the newly constructed Compound One Sports Pitch Fence, a project designed to protect the sports facility, improve recreational infrastructure and create a safer environment for sporting activities.

Officials said the project forms part of the administration's broader youth development agenda by promoting organized sports, encouraging community engagement and preserving public recreational facilities for future use.

Representative Isaac Bannie of Grand Bassa County Electoral District #1, County Development Officer Moses Henry, County Administrative Officer James Duen, members of the County Council, local government officials, traditional leaders, and community residents attended the ceremonies.

Residents welcomed the completion of both projects, describing them as significant contributions to the county's development agenda and expressing optimism that similar initiatives would continue across Grand Bassa.

The dedication of the renovated school and sports facility underscores the Grand Bassa County Administration's continued focus on expanding access to quality public infrastructure, strengthening educational institutions, promoting youth participation in sports and improving the overall quality of life for residents throughout the county.