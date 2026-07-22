Liberia: NCD Concludes Six-Day Leadership Training for Disability Organizations

Monrovia — The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) has concluded a six-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop aimed at strengthening the leadership capacity of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPWDs) and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across Liberia.

The capacity-building workshop, held from July 13 to 18, 2026 at the NCD Headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, outside Monrovia, was conducted under the theme: "Promoting Inclusion, Healing, Peaceful Communication and Personal Empowerment among Persons with Disabilities."

The training brought together leaders of disability organizations and county coordinators from across Liberia and was facilitated by Equip Leadership Liberia, international consultants from Sweden and the United States, and the NCD's Peace and Reconciliation Unit.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, William N. Massaquoi, who represented the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, urged participants to take personal responsibility for their development and use the knowledge acquired during the training to create positive change in their respective communities.

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Mr. Massaquoi, who conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Executive Mansion, said the task of developing Liberia rests on the collective efforts of Liberians.

He encouraged persons with disabilities not to allow their physical conditions to limit their potential, stressing that disability should not prevent them from pursuing their aspirations.

"Some of you may be physically challenged, but you are not alone. There have been many other people who have been physically challenged, and yet it never stopped them," he said.

Mr. Massaquoi further cautioned participants against returning to their counties and waiting solely on the NCD or the government to address all their challenges.

"Don't go and just take the knowledge you got and sit down with it. Do something, and don't stop until you achieve what you want to achieve," he urged.

According to him, while government and development partners have important roles to play, the development of Liberia must ultimately be driven by the country's citizens.

"Nobody will come and develop this country more than us," Mr. Massaquoi stated, adding that even the President cannot single-handedly develop the entire country.

He also encouraged the participants to demonstrate leadership, take initiative, and refuse to be discouraged by rejection.

"Do not accept no for an answer," he told the gathering, recounting personal experiences in which he continued pursuing opportunities despite encountering closed doors.

Mr. Massaquoi urged the trainees to put the knowledge gained from the workshop into practice, referencing the biblical parable of the talents.

"Don't go and sit down and wait again. Take whatever this workshop has given you. Go and do something with it," he said.

For his part, Charles Saypah, Deputy Director for Technical Services at the NCD, thanked the participants for attending the six-day training and urged them to share the knowledge gained with members of their respective organizations.

Mr. Saypah said information dissemination and capacity building are essential to strengthening disability organizations across Liberia.

He noted that the Commission's training initiatives would not be limited to Monrovia, stressing that capacity-building programs must reach counties across the country.

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"Monrovia is not Liberia," Mr. Saypah said, adding that the Commission would continue to expand its outreach and training programs to the counties.

He said the NCD would continue conducting additional workshops focusing on human rights, peacebuilding, and leadership development.

Mr. Saypah identified listening as one of the key characteristics of effective leadership and encouraged disability leaders to remain responsive to the needs and concerns of their members.

He described the six-day training as an important step toward strengthening the capacity of disability organizations and promoting inclusion across Liberia.

The training concluded with the presentation of certificates to participants.