Liberia: Farmer Bamakpeh Renews Call for Repeal of Executive Order 166 Ahead of House Hearing

Monrovia — A rubber farmer and broker, Charles Bamakpeh, has renewed his call for the abolition of Executive Order No. 166, insisting that the measure threatens the livelihoods of thousands of Liberian rubber farmers and brokers ahead of a second round of deliberations by the House Standing Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Monrovia over the weekend, Mr. Bamakpeh maintained that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Executive Order should be repealed, arguing that it restricts free trade and places smallholder farmers at a significant economic disadvantage.

His comments come as lawmakers prepare to reconvene discussions with stakeholders on Wednesday, July 22, following an inconclusive first hearing.

The House Standing Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries recently extended its hearing into the controversial executive order after nearly four hours of presentations from stakeholders holding opposing views on the government's decision to ban the export of unprocessed natural rubber.

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President Boakai signed Executive Order No. 166 on June 26, imposing an indefinite ban on the export of unprocessed natural rubber, including latex, coagulum, cup lump, tree lace and ground scrap.

Effective July 1, the government said the measure is intended to stimulate domestic industrialization, create jobs, protect rural livelihoods and promote the local production of finished rubber products such as tires and gloves.

However, Mr. Bamakpeh argued that while promoting domestic manufacturing is a worthwhile objective, the country does not have the capacity and or market for this industry.

Predicated upon this, he pointed out that restricting the export of raw rubber without first expanding Liberia's processing capacity would inflict severe hardship on farmers who depend on the commodity as their primary source of income.

"We are not against industrialization. What we oppose is a policy that takes away our market before creating an alternative. Thousands of farmers rely on selling their rubber to support their families, educate their children and sustain their communities. Executive Order 166 should and must be abolished."

His remarks are in furtherance of previous position of the National Rubber Brokers and Farmers Union of Liberia (NARBFUL), which has consistently opposed the executive order.

Mr. Bamakpeh and local planters and brokers have contended that this EO166 creates monopoly conditions by limiting the number of buyers in the market and reducing farmers' bargaining power.

They maintained that only a handful of processing companies would benefit while smallholder farmers bear the economic burden.

The issue spilled onto the grounds of the Capitol during the committee's first hearing, when hundreds of NARBFUL members staged a peaceful protest demanding the cancellation of Executive Order 166.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the demonstrators accused Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah of misleading President Boakai into issuing the directive and called for direct consultations between the President and rubber farmers.

NARBFUL officials argued that the order violates Liberia's free-market principles and undermines constitutional protections for private property.

They further contended that most rubber farms are privately owned by Liberians who invested their own resources and should not be subjected to policies that limit where they can sell their produce.

Accordingly, rather than banning exports, Mr. Bamakpeh said the government should focus on attracting investment in rubber processing industries capable of producing tires, gloves and other value-added products.

According to him, expanding local manufacturing while preserving an open market would increase domestic demand without depriving farmers of competitive prices.

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During the initial hearing, Agriculture Minister Nuetah defended the executive order and acknowledged advising the President based on his experience in the rubber sector.

Meanwhile, the committee's chairman, Grand Bassa County District No. 4 Representative Alfred Flomo, directed all parties to submit written positions and supporting documents before the hearing resumes.

With lawmakers set to continue consultations this week, Mr. Bamakpeh expressed hope that the House committee would carefully consider the concerns raised by farmers and brokers and recommend the repeal of Executive Order 166.

He is confident that such a decision, if adopted, would protect the livelihoods of thousands of Liberian rubber producers while allowing the government to pursue industrialization through investment and incentives rather than market restrictions.