Liberia: Mystery Surrounds Dismantling of Former BHP Billiton Camp

GARMU TOWN — Unidentified individuals have reportedly begun dismantling an abandoned exploration camp formerly operated by mining company BHP Billiton in Garmu Town, Panta District #4, raising concerns about the removal of containers, structures and other materials from the site.

Residents told The Dawn that portions of the camp had been dismantled in recent weeks. However, it remains unclear who authorized the exercise, whether those involved are acting legally, or whether relevant government agencies were notified.

Community members are calling on the Ministry of Mines and Energy and local authorities to investigate the operation and clarify the ownership and legal status of the materials being removed.

They expressed concern that valuable assets could be taken from the site without public disclosure or proper government oversight.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

BHP Billiton entered Liberia under a Mineral Development Agreement signed in 2010 to conduct iron ore exploration in several areas, including Garmu Town.

After scaling down its operations, the company transferred its exploration assets and mineral rights in 2015 to Cavalla Resources, a subsidiary of Jonah Capital.

The transfer later became controversial after the House of Representatives reportedly rejected the agreement on grounds that it had not received the legislative approval required under Liberian law.

BHP Billiton also faced allegations that it failed to meet its social development fund obligations to Bong County before leaving Liberia. The matter reportedly remained unresolved following the company's departure.

Although BHP Billiton no longer operates in Liberia's mining sector, residents said the dismantling has raised questions about who owns the abandoned properties and which institution is responsible for protecting them.

The situation has also renewed concerns about the management of assets left behind by concessionaires after their operations end.

Residents want the government to determine whether the exercise was legally authorized and whether the property is protected under Liberian law. They also want any remaining assets preserved or repurposed for the benefit of affected communities.

As of press time, authorities had not identified those responsible for the dismantling or confirmed whether an investigation had been launched. Efforts to obtain comments from officials in Panta District and the Bong County administration were unsuccessful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The New Dawn's investigation continues.