Liberia: NHA Employees Demand Removal of Managing Director

More than 70 employees of the National Housing Authority (NHA) staged a peaceful protest on Monday, calling for the removal of Managing Director Florence K. Geegbae over allegations of administrative mismanagement, poor leadership, and violations of Civil Service regulations.

The protesters, operating under the banner Concerned Employees of the National Housing Authority, accused the current leadership of creating conditions they say have weakened institutional performance, affected staff welfare, and lowered employee morale.

The demonstration, led by Madam Latoya Tumbey and Mr. Prince Conway, marked the group's first public action. During the protest, employees submitted a detailed resolution outlining a series of grievances they said have negatively affected the Authority's ability to fulfill its mandate of providing affordable housing for Liberians.

The employees said their action was not intended to undermine the institution but rather to promote accountability and strengthen the NHA's capacity to serve low-income citizens and support Liberia's national housing agenda.

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According to the resolution, which the group said was endorsed by approximately 64 percent of NHA employees, the current administration has created a work environment characterized by intimidation, ineffective communication, weak leadership, and excessive centralization of decision-making.

The employees further alleged that qualified and long-serving staff members have remained undercompensated and have been denied promotions despite provisions contained in the Civil Service Standing Orders.

They also accused the administration of failing to follow merit-based recruitment and promotion procedures established by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), alleging that some decisions have been inconsistent with public service regulations.

Among the major concerns raised by the protesters were claims of arbitrary staff transfers, suspensions without due process, delays in employee benefits, workplace intimidation, and threats of dismissal or forced resignation.

The employees argued that these actions have created a climate of fear within the institution and have negatively affected staff motivation and productivity.

The resolution also accused the Managing Director of changing the Authority's approved organizational structure without authorization from the NHA Board of Directors.

The protesters further alleged that routine administrative responsibilities have become overly concentrated in the office of the Managing Director, while recommendations from senior technical staff have been ignored.

Beyond internal management issues, the employees raised concerns about the implementation of major housing initiatives despite government budgetary allocations to the Authority during Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026.

They specifically pointed to delays surrounding the construction and delivery of approximately 600 housing units, a flagship housing initiative announced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai during his 2025 State of the Nation Address.

The protesters said the delays require an independent assessment of the Authority's operational efficiency, project management systems, and use of resources.

They also claimed that the NHA has experienced declining institutional visibility, limited engagement with development partners and lawmakers, and reduced efforts to attract donor support.

According to the employees, these challenges have weakened the Authority's ability to effectively implement its statutory responsibilities.

In their petition, the Concerned Employees called for an independent investigation into the leadership and administrative practices of the NHA.

They also requested a comprehensive financial and performance audit covering procurement processes, expenditures, project implementation, and budget execution during the tenure of the current Managing Director.

The employees urged authorities to establish interim protections against possible retaliation while investigations are conducted.

They called on the Civil Service Agency to activate its grievance mechanisms, including the Examining Committee and Board of Appeal, to address personnel complaints and restore what they described as fairness, transparency, and merit-based management within the institution.

The protesters further recommended that appropriate disciplinary action be taken if any allegations are substantiated through procedures established under the Civil Service Standing Orders.

Addressing fellow workers during the protest, representatives of the group emphasized that their action was not politically motivated.

They said the demonstration was driven by concerns over institutional integrity and a desire to ensure that the National Housing Authority effectively delivers affordable housing to Liberians.

Established through an Act of the National Legislature, the NHA serves as Liberia's primary public institution responsible for developing and implementing national housing policies and expanding access to affordable housing, particularly for low-income communities.

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The Authority plays a key role in supporting government housing initiatives through planning, construction, and management of public housing projects.

The dispute comes as the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai continues to emphasize public sector reform, institutional accountability, and improved delivery of essential services under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

As of publication, Managing Director Florence K. Geegbae had not publicly responded to the allegations.

Neither the National Housing Authority nor the Civil Service Agency had issued an official statement regarding the employees' petition.

The allegations contained in the employees' resolution remain unverified, and no independent investigation has yet determined whether the claims are substantiated.

Meanwhile, a meeting between Civil Service Agency Director-General Josiah F. Joekai and representatives of the protesting employees has generated public interest, with observers viewing the engagement as a possible step toward mediation.

However, neither the CSA nor employee representatives have publicly disclosed the outcome of the discussions.