Liberia: Pyac Targets Over 1k Youth for Boakai's Third Town Hall in Buchanan

More than 1,000 young Liberians are expected to gather in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, on July 25 for the third edition of the President's Town Hall Meeting, an event organizers say is designed to give youth a direct voice in shaping government policies and national development.

Organized by the President's Youth Advisory Council (PYAC) as part of Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebrations, the forum will bring together youth delegates from all 15 counties, along with development partners, civil society organizations, entrepreneurs, student leaders, media practitioners, sports representatives, youth wings of political parties, and other stakeholders.

Announcing the initiative on Monday, PYAC Chairman Mandela S. Gbollie said the event is intended to be more than a ceremonial meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"This is beyond just a town hall meeting with the President," Gbollie said. "It is a policy forum where young people will have the opportunity to bring their concerns directly to the President, make recommendations, and in some cases receive immediate decisions that can positively affect their lives."

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According to Gbollie, the forum is designed to provide an open and transparent platform where participants can engage the President directly without pre-arranged questions or scripted discussions.

He said delegates will be selected through an online application process based on merit rather than political affiliation, ethnicity, or other considerations, emphasizing the Council's commitment to making the process inclusive, transparent, and non-partisan.

"We are trying to make this as transparent as possible," Gbollie explained. "This is governance, not politics. Young people from every background--agriculture, sports, media, entrepreneurship, civil society, education, and political organizations--will have the opportunity to participate."

Approximately 250 delegates will participate in the interactive discussion with President Boakai, while overall attendance is expected to exceed 1,000 participants.

The event will also be streamed live across digital platforms and broadcast by local media outlets to enable wider public participation.

Gbollie said transportation and meals will be provided for selected delegates, including participants traveling from Montserrado County, while additional delegates will travel from counties across Liberia.

He said this year's Town Hall aims to build on the achievements of previous editions, citing the establishment of the President's Youth Advisory Council itself as one of the key outcomes of recommendations made during an earlier youth dialogue with the President.

"The last presidential town hall led to the establishment of the Youth Advisory Council," he said. "Who knows what important decisions could emerge from this year's engagement? Young people will have another opportunity to place critical national issues before the President."

This year's forum will place a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship and youth economic empowerment, aligning with the government's broader efforts to encourage young Liberians to become job creators rather than job seekers.

According to Gbollie, young entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to discuss challenges affecting their businesses, while participants involved in agriculture, sports, education, media, and other sectors will be able to present recommendations related to their respective fields.

He also revealed that organizers have deliberately limited the number of political figures invited to the event to ensure that young people remain at the center of the discussion.

"We don't want politicians dominating a youth event," Gbollie said. "The young people will do most of the talking, while government officials will do more listening."

Responding to concerns about whether recommendations emerging from the dialogue would translate into concrete action, Gbollie expressed confidence in President Boakai's commitment to youth development.

He said recommendations that can be addressed immediately may receive direct presidential action, while others will be referred to the appropriate ministries, agencies, and state-owned enterprises for implementation.

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The President's Town Hall Meeting was established to strengthen communication between Liberia's youth and the Presidency by providing a structured platform for dialogue on governance, employment, education, entrepreneurship, and national development.

The first two editions were held in Montserrado County. This year's gathering marks the first time the forum will be hosted outside the capital, a move organizers say reflects the government's decentralization agenda and its commitment to expanding opportunities for youth participation across the country.

With young people making up a significant share of Liberia's population, the annual Town Hall has become an increasingly important platform for civic engagement, giving youth the opportunity to contribute directly to national policymaking while promoting inclusive governance and democratic participation.