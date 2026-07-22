Tanzania/Liberia: Determine Girls FC Confirm Transfer of Star Striker Mabinty Camara to Tanzania's Simba Queens

Monrovia — Reigning Liberian women's football champions, Determine Girls Football Club, have officially confirmed the transfer of prolific striker Mabinty Camara to Tanzanian powerhouse Simba Queens, ending her highly successful three-year tenure with the Monrovia-based club.

The blockbuster agreement sees the Guinean international embark on a new chapter in East Africa after establishing herself as one of the most lethal frontliners in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Women's Upper Division.

Determine Girls confirmed the deal in a formal statement on Monday, July 20, 2026, praising the dynamic forward for her goal-scoring exploits and commitment since arriving in 2022.

"Since joining the club in 2022, Mabinty has been exceptional for us, playing a pivotal role in our success with her outstanding performances and remarkable goal-scoring ability," the club said.

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A Legacy of Silverware

During her three-year stint with the champions, Camara was instrumental in keeping Determine Girls at the pinnacle of domestic women's football.

Her scoring crucial goals helped secure back-to-back league titles and established the club as a regional heavyweight.

In their farewell message, the club executive praised the forward's professionalism and impact on the squad's culture.

"Your commitment to the badge and contribution to the club will forever be remembered," the statement added, wishing the forward success in the Tanzanian Women's Premier League.

A Major Void to Fill

The move to Simba Queens one of East Africa's most decorated women's clubs, represents another massive leap in Camara's career as she prepares to showcase her talent on the continental stage.

However, her departure leaves a significant vacuum in Determine Girls' attacking line.

The technical staff now faces the daunting task of finding a worthy replacement ahead of the upcoming campaign, as the team looks to defend its domestic crown and compete in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The transfer agreement was finalized by Determine Girls FC with support from their primary sponsor, the Bukonjadeh Group of Companies.