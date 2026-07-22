Liberia: Boegeezay Public School Principal Alleges Political Intimidation That Forces Him to Change Keynote Speaker Last-Minute

Monrovia — The Acting Principal of Boegeezay Public School in Monweh Education District, River Cess County, has accused senior education authorities and supporters of the National Identification Registry (NIR) Director, Mr. Andrew Peters of using intimidation and political influence to hijack the school's graduation program, forcing a last-minute change to its commencement keynote speaker.

Mr. Chris N. Gbotoe alleges that he was pressured by County Education Officer (CEO) Darley Konway and District Education Officer (DEO) Ameu Karbuen to reverse decisions already approved by the school's graduation committee after supporters of Peters allegedly threatened to disrupt the ceremony if he was not allowed to deliver the keynote address.

Principal Gbotoe made the claim while speaking in a lengthy interview with a citizen journalist Simeon Bartee and subsequently in a brief exchange with this paper.

Threats Allegedly Preceded Speaker Change

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Narrating the events leading to the controversy, Gbotoe claimed the school had originally assigned two different speaking roles for the graduation activities; clarifying that, Andrew Peters had been invited to serve as keynote speaker during the baccalaureate service, while former Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins had been selected earlier as the guest speaker for the commencement exercises.

However, everything changed shortly before the graduation.

"We had two speakers on two separate occasions. To our utmost surprise, when Andrew Peters entered the county, he decided to overshadow everything. His boys threatened that if he did not serve as keynote speaker during the graduation, they would disturb our program," Gbotoe alleged.

'My Bosses Ordered Me'

Gbotoe averred that the alleged threats were immediately followed by directives from education authorities.

"I was called by the CEO, Darley Konway, and my immediate boss, the DEO Ameu Karbuen, ordered that Honorable Peters should be the keynote speaker," he stated.

According to the Acting Principal, the orders left him with no option but to abandon the original graduation program approved by the administration.

"So in that manner, I was under duress to make the change. I received calls from everywhere - from Honorable Peters and from my bosses."

Souvenir Program Changed at Extra Cost

Gbotoe said the school's administration suffered financial losses after it was forced to reprint official graduation materials.

"All the documents that we had prepared for the souvenir program were changed immediately. Honorable Ruth Coker-Collins' profile was removed because of the threats and subsequent change," he alleged.

"Everything was changed. We went into additional expenses to change the souvenir program. The entire administration is embarrassed."

Gbotoe described the incident as one of the most difficult moments of his professional career.

CEO and DEO Allegedly Took Over Negotiations

Gbotoe pointed out that CEO Darley Konway personally contacted him and requested copies of the invitation letters that had been sent to both Andrew Peters and Ruth Coker-Collins.

After reviewing the communications, Gbotoe revealed that Konway informed him that the matter had been resolved through the District Education Officer.

"The CEO Told Me The DEO Had Arrested The Issue."

Gbotoe furthered that the DEO later informed him that he had personally spoken with Coker-Collins and advised her not to attend because of security concerns.

"The DEO told me that Peters should serve as keynote speaker and that he would inform Honorable Ruth Coker-Collins not to attend because of her safety since the boys from Andrew Peters' camp continued threatening to disturb the program."

'I Have the Recording'

The Acting Principal further averred that one individual identified only as "Kako," whom he described as belonging to Peters' camp, repeatedly threatened to disrupt the graduation.

"One Kako from the camp was the main one threatening. I even have his recording," Gbotoe asserted.

He maintained that the threats created fear among members of the graduation committee and left the administration with little choice but to alter the program.

Peters Allegedly Demanded Commencement Role

Gbotoe also claimed Andrew Peters personally called him to insist that, as an alumnus of Boegeezay Public School, he deserved to be the commencement keynote speaker instead of addressing the earlier baccalaureate service.

"Honorable Andrew Peters placed a call to me that he is an alumnus of Boegeezay Public School and, as such, he should not be used as a speaker during the baccalaureate, but rather he should be the keynote speaker for the commencement."

Gbotoe believes Peters felt entitled to the role because of his connection to the school.

"He feels that he has control over Morweh, and because he's an alumnus of Boegeezay Public School, he must be the one to serve as keynote speaker."

Praise For Ruth Coker-Collins

Despite the controversy, Gbotoe praised former Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins for what he described as remarkable maturity and statesmanship.

Although her speaking role was removed and her profile deleted from the official souvenir booklet, Principal Gbotoe extolled the for former Works Minister for still attending the ceremony for the benefit of the graduating students.

"I am very disappointed that her name was not even placed in the program for remarks. She proved that she is a leader. A good leader listens and exercises maturity. Despite all the challenges and expenses she went through, she still attended because she has a heart for the children."

He added: "We are very disappointed in Honorable Andrew Peters and his boys for their actions."

'I Am Not Fine'

The Acting Principal said the incident has left him emotionally distressed.

"I am not feeling fine because I didn't expect these things to happen during my commencement program."

He explained that the school had been communicating with Coker-Collins long before the graduation and that she had made significant efforts to travel all the way to Boegeezay.

"We let her down in the dying minutes. I don't even have the capacity to refund what she spent. I will not feel fine in my spirit."

Gbotoe expressed hopes that the media reports the full sequence of events so the public can understand what transpired.

Documents Support Separate Invitations

Documents obtained by this paper indicate that Boegeezay Public School issued two separate invitations dated June 11 and 12 respectively.

One invitation appointed Andrew Peters as keynote speaker for the baccalaureate service, chief launcher of the fundraising rally, and a presenter of certificates during the commencement ceremony.

A separate invitation invited former Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins to serve as Guest Speaker during the commencement exercises.

Both letters were signed by General Secretary Jerome Gyadeh, approved by Graduation Committee Chairman Pastor Michael S. Sayeh, and attested by Acting Principal Chris N. Gbotoe.

Call Against Political Interference

Speaking further, Gbotoe urged politicians to keep politics out of schools and educational activities.

"Politics should not be the one to divide us. Politics is not war. Not because you plan to contest an area and another person also plans to contest means you should become enemies."

He continued: "People should preach their message and allow the people to decide instead of using violence to intimidate others. We need to curtail these things."

CEO Konway Denies Ordering Replacement of Invited Graduation Speaker

In an exclusive interview with this paper also, the County Education Officer (CEO) of River Cess County denied all allegations linking him to instructing the DEO or the principal to replace the legitimately invited guest speaker, Madam Coker-Collins with the National Identification Registry Director General Andrew Peters at the graduation ceremony.

CEO Konway said he only became aware of the situation after receiving a call from Mr. Peters, who informed him that he had been invited by the school administrator but later learned that another person had also been selected.

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Predicated on the information received from the NIR boss, Konway explained that he immediately contacted DEO Karbuen to establish what had happened.

The River Cess County Education boss also revealed that he received another call from Principal, who narrated that Mr. Peters had been invited for the baccalaureate service, while Madam Coker-Collins, had been invited for the commencement ceremony.

"I said alright, to do this verbally is not good. Send me the two invitations. Let me see them and make a decision," the CEO recounted, adding that despite his request, the invitations were never sent to him.

Follow-up Call To DEO And Principal

The River Cess County education official said he subsequently followed up with both the DEO and the principal, who assured him that the matter had been resolved.

"What Mr. Karbuen told me was, 'Mr. CEO, the matter has been resolved,"' explaining that he was informed Peters would speak at the baccalaureate service, while Madame Collins would serve during the commencement program.

The CEO further rejected claims that he directly ordered the principal to remove Madam Coker-Collins from the graduation ceremonies, insisting that no such instruction came from his office.

"This was not instruction coming from me as the CEO," he declared, maintaining that his involvement was limited to seeking clarification and ensuring that the dispute was resolved.

The CEO challenged the account, urging that the District Education Officer be contacted to establish who, if anyone, issued the alleged directive.

The CEO maintained, "I never gave such an order. In fact, since I requested the two communications, I am yet to receive it up to now. The CEO said it was not in his possession, while the principal promised to send, but never did," added Konway.

Peters, DEO Karbuen Yet To Respond

Despite numerous calls and a text message to NIR Director Andrew Peters, he is yet to respond to our inquiries. District Education Officer Ameu Karbuen has not also answered his phone calls.

However, their responses will be published as soon as they become available.