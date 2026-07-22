Liberia: President Boakai Unveils Digital Transformation Agenda, Says Liberia Must Embrace Technology or Risk Falling Behind

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transforming Liberia into a digitally driven nation, declaring that technology is no longer optional but essential for effective governance, economic competitiveness and national development.

Speaking Tuesday, July 21 at the Liberia Technology Summit 2026 at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia under the theme:, "Government Digital Transformation: Building a Smarter Liberia," President Boakai said his government is pursuing an ambitious digital agenda aimed at improving public services, increasing transparency, creating jobs, and expanding opportunities for all Liberians.

"It is a pleasure to join you at the Liberia Technology Summit 2026, a gathering that reflects our shared determination to harness innovation and technology to transform our nation," President Boakai told the participants.

The President praised the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, development partners, the private sector and other stakeholders for organizing what he described as a premier platform for advancing Liberia's digital future.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Boakai disclosed that he directed the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs to play a leading role in organizing this year's summit in collaboration with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, and public and private sector partners, describing the move as a demonstration of his administration's unwavering commitment to government digitalization.

"This collaborative effort reflects our conviction that digital transformation must be a whole-of-government undertaking, driven by strong leadership, effective coordination, and meaningful partnerships," he said.

The Liberian leader stressed that the summit was more than a technology conference, calling it a demonstration of the country's determination to build a smarter, more efficient, transparent, and inclusive Liberia through digital innovation.

"The world is changing rapidly. Nations that embrace digital transformation are improving public services, expanding economic opportunity, increasing transparency, strengthening national security, and creating jobs. Those that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Liberia has chosen to move forward," he declared.

President Boakai highlighted Executive Order No. 163, which established the Office of Technology, Digitalization and Innovation within the Office of the President as the central coordinating authority for government-wide digital transformation.

According to him, the executive order goes beyond administrative reform and represents a commitment to fundamentally changing how government functions.

"For too long, government institutions have operated in silos, relying on fragmented systems, manual processes, and outdated technologies that slow service delivery and frustrate our citizens. That must change," he asserted.

President Boakai outlined his administration's vision for a modern digital government where institutions communicate seamlessly, public services are centered on citizens, decisions are driven by reliable data, and technology strengthens efficiency, accountability, and transparency across ministries, agencies and commissions.

He said the digital transformation agenda seeks to reduce bureaucracy by enabling citizens to access government services more efficiently while making it easier for businesses to register, invest, pay taxes and meet regulatory requirements.

The President added that students should benefit from expanded digital learning opportunities, farmers should gain better access to information and markets, health workers should be supported through stronger digital systems, and all Liberians--regardless of location--should have equal opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

President Boakai emphasized that government alone cannot achieve such transformation, calling for stronger collaboration among the private sector, universities, innovators, investors, development partners and civil society.

He noted that the summit brings together those who will design digital solutions, build technological platforms, secure national digital infrastructure, establish new businesses, and inspire young Liberians to embrace technology as a pathway to innovation, entrepreneurship and national service.

Addressing young innovators, software developers, engineers, cybersecurity professionals, and entrepreneurs, the President expressed confidence in Liberia's youth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia believes in you," he said, adding that his administration intends to create an environment where startups can flourish, innovation is rewarded, and future technological breakthroughs can proudly carry the label "Made in Liberia."

President Boakai pledged continued government support for strengthening digital infrastructure, promoting cybersecurity, expanding digital literacy, improving nationwide connectivity, and encouraging investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, financial technology and digital public services.

While emphasizing that technology is about more than computers and software, the President said digital transformation is ultimately about improving people's lives, creating opportunities for young people, making government more responsive, and building a more competitive national economy.

He called on participants to use the summit as an opportunity to generate bold ideas, build meaningful partnerships and develop practical solutions that will accelerate Liberia's digital transformation.

"The future will not simply happen to us. Together, we must build it," President Boakai concluded.