Ghana: Abl 2026 - Spintex Knights, Braves Ladies, Police, Others Unbeaten After First Round

The first round of the 2026 Accra Basketball League (ABL) ended last weekend with Spintex Knights, Braves Ladies, Leopards, Police, Heat and Panthers all finishing their respective campaigns unbeaten.

In the women's division, Braves Ladies enjoyed a perfect first round, winning all eight matches to sit atop the table with 16 points. Navy follows in second with 16 points from eight games, losing just once to Braves Ladies.

At the opposite end of the women's table, Galaxy have managed just one win from eight matches and occupy the penultimate spot, while Aces remain without a point after eight games.

Defending champions Spintex Knights also maintained their dominance in Men's Division One, completing the first round with wins in all nine matches.

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Braves sit second with 15 points after nine games, recording six wins and three defeats.

Navy and Airforce occupy the two bottom positions, with Navy having 10 points from eight matches after winning two and losing six, with one outstanding fixture. Airforce, meanwhile, are yet to record a win after nine matches.

The Division Two competition, which is made up entirely of men's teams, has also produced some impressive performances across the four groups.

Leopards lead Group A with eight points from four matches without defeat, while Tesano Youth sit at the bottom without a win.

In Group B, Police have been flawless, winning all four matches to take a comfortable lead. X'Borg City are bottom of the group without a win.

Heat are the leaders in Group C with eight points from four matches, while Foundation Youth are yet to record a victory.

Panthers have also been perfect in Group D, winning all four matches to top the group with eight points. ICAN Academy sit at the bottom after failing to win any of their four matches.

Organisers have announced a three-week break to enable coaches and aspiring coaches to participate in a two-week Ghana Basketball Federation Coaches Development Course.

The second round is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.