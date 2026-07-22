Nigeria: Champions Pocket N37m, Six Cars At 12th National Derby Races in Sokoto

Sokoto — The Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko International Race Course in Durbawa, Kware Local Government Area, came alive as the 12th edition of the National Horse Racing Derby ended in grand style, with winners carting home over N37 million and six vehicles.

Tagged "Sokoto 2026", the weeklong equestrian fiesta was organised by the Nigerian Derby Horse Racing Association to commemorate the third anniversary of the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto. It drew horse owners, jockeys and spectators from across Nigeria and neighboring West African countries.

The grand finale was headlined by five prestigious races. They include; the Sultan's Cup, Governor's Cup, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Cup, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Cup, and the coveted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Cup, which alone gulped over N37 million and six brand new cars in prizes.

Dignitaries that thronged the turf for the epochal event include Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir. Also present were Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, and Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The international flavor of the derby was evident, with horses and jockeys from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Burkina Faso competing fiercely across the categories. Organizers said no fewer than 500 participants featured in the various races, making it one of the most competitive editions yet.

The state's political class was fully represented. The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, and Chief Judge, Justice Sa'idu Sifawa, were in attendance, alongside members of the National and State Assemblies and other notable personalities from within and outside the country.

Representing the governor, Engr. Gobir expressed delight at the successful staging of the derby. He noted that the annual competition has become a veritable platform for fostering national and international unity, while also boosting socio-economic prosperity in Sokoto and beyond.

The governor further pledged his administration's commitment to sustaining the ongoing construction of the race course. According to him, the aim is to upgrade the facility to meet international standards and position Sokoto as a hub for equestrian tourism in West Africa.

Speaking at the event, Senator Wamakko described horse racing as one of Nigeria's oldest traditional sporting activities. He recalled its deep roots in Sokoto, dating back to the administration of the late civilian Governor, Shehu Kangiwa, and urged organizers to sustain the initiative to preserve the country's cultural heritage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice President of the Sokoto Turf Club, Alhaji Dalha Sidi Mamman, commended donors and stakeholders for their support.

He assured them that the annual hosting of the derby would be sustained to strengthen bonds of unity among Nigerians and nationals of other African countries.

With pomp, pageantry and thundering hooves, the 12th National Horse Racing Derby closed on a high, reaffirming Sokoto's status as a leading centre for equestrian sports in the region. Stakeholders agreed that the event not only celebrated culture and tradition, but also reinforced the growing appeal of horse racing as a tool for unity, tourism and economic growth in West Africa.