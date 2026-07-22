Nigeria: No Movement for Super Eagles As World Cup Winner Spain Leapfrogs Argentina to Top

Despite their absence from the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria's Super Eagles have maintained their position on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Monday.

The Super Eagles remain the 26th best team in the world in the month under review. Before the World Cup kicked off in North America, Nigeria played world cup bound teams like Iran, Portugal and Poland.

Super Eagles were held to a draw by Poland before they fell 2-1 to Portugal in pre-World Cup warm-up.

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The Atlas Lions of Morocco are the highest ranked African team at sixth globally, they are followed by another 2026 World Cup finalists Senegal, who are now 18th best team in the world.

Egypt, who reached the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup are the third best African team as they are now ranked 24th having moved five places up.

Spain's La Roja who beat Argentina 1-0 reclaimed pole position in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking .

La Roja, who had surrendered the summit in April, also opened up a sizeable lead over their closest rivals and 2026 edition runners-up Argentina (2nd, down 1).

The 2022 champions relinquished their crown and the number one spot after losing 1-0 after extra-time in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The Top Ten of the FIFA ranking has undergone a significant shake-up after 105 matches were played in the most recent ranking period, 104 of which came at the recent global showpiece. Brazil (5th, up 1) and Morocco (6th, up 1) both leapfrog Portugal (7th, down 2), who were eliminated in the Round of 16 by the eventual winners.

Quarter-finalists Belgium (8th, up 1) move ahead of their neighbours in the Netherlands (9th, down 1) while co-hosts, Mexico (10th, up 4), return to the top ten for the first time since March 2022 at the expense of Germany (12th, down 2).

This latest update to the rankings reflects the results at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the top 90 accounting for most of the changes as a direct consequence of how the tournament's 48 teams performed.