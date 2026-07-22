Nigeria: Beyond the Pitch - What Nigeria's World Cup Absence Says About the Economy

analysis

Dakuku Peterside

The final whistle has sounded, the floodlights have dimmed, and the curtain has fallen on yet another FIFA World Cup. On the grandest stage of football, Spain has emerged as worthy champions, enthralling billions with skill, resilience, and the timeless beauty of the round-leather game. Yet, beyond the celebrations and heartbreak on the pitch lies another story--one of nations absent from the spectacle and diminished by that absence. Nigeria is among them.

With the euphoria now fading, this is the moment for sober reflection: to ask how a country of over 200 million people, blessed with immense footballing talent, human resources and a good dose of resilience continues to watch the world's biggest sporting festival from the sidelines; what this persistent failure reveals about the state of our economy and governance; and why our absence is far more than a footballing disappointment--it is a metaphor for a nation steadily losing its place on the global stage.

Nigeria has never lacked talent. That much is clear across football, music, technology, literature, medicine, academia, business and the creative industries. Nigerians excel worldwide, often in highly competitive environments. The difficulty has always been less about discovering ability than organising it. We produce brilliance but too often fail to build the systems that sustain it.

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Football exposes this contradiction with painful clarity. A gifted player can win a match; only a robust system can build a winning football culture. Nations that perform consistently in most World Cups invest patiently in youth academies, school sports, coaching education, sports science, medical support, data analysis, transparent administration and long-term planning. They understand that football is not merely a game of passion. It is an industry of structure.

Nigeria has too often relied on individual brilliance to compensate for institutional weakness. That approach may produce unforgettable moments, but it rarely produces sustained competitiveness. It also mirrors the wider economy and points to policy failures: natural resources without sufficient value-addition, large markets without sufficient productivity, energetic citizens without enabling systems, ambitious plans without disciplined continuity.

The economic cost of World Cup absence is not limited to prize money. Yes, participation brings direct financial rewards. But the larger value lies in the multiplier effects: sponsorship, merchandising, media spending, hospitality, tourism, advertising, broadcasting rights, player visibility and national branding. The World Cup is one of the most powerful platforms for projecting a country's image. It places a nation before global audiences, investors, tourists, brands and diaspora communities.

When Nigeria misses that stage, it forfeits more than football matches. It loses a moment of commercial energy, national visibility and emotional connection. The country loses an opportunity to strengthen its soft power. In today's world, national image is not decorative; it has economic value. It affects tourism, exports, investor confidence, international influence and policy credibility.

The real failure, however, does not begin on match day. It begins in the years before the match, in the neglected foundations that eventually show up as poor outcomes. In football, as in economic management, collapse is rarely sudden; it is often the final expression of accumulated disorder.

Nigeria's football history is marked by familiar cycles: coaching instability, administrative disputes, inconsistent youth development, underfunded grassroots programmes, declining school sports and planning that becomes urgent only after qualification campaigns have gone wrong. These are not isolated sporting problems. They resemble the wider national habit of short-termism and weak policy execution. Development plans change with political transitions. Infrastructure projects are abandoned midway. Regulatory uncertainty discourages investors. Public institutions struggle with continuity. Too much depends on personalities; too little is protected by systems.

This is where football becomes a lesson in development economics. Economists distinguish between endowment and productivity. A country does not become prosperous simply because it has oil, land, minerals, population or talent. It prospers when it organises those assets efficiently. Raw potential must be refined into value. The same is true of football. A talented child kicking a ball in a street or school field may possess extraordinary promise, but without scouting, coaching, nutrition, education, medical support and competitive pathways, that promise may never mature.

Nigeria's grassroots football system remains too fragmented. Many academies depend on private sacrifice. School competitions, once a vital pipeline for discovering young talent, have weakened in many parts of the country. Local leagues lack consistent organisation and financing. Scouts and coaches operate without adequate institutional backing. In such a system, a few stars will still emerge because Nigerian talent is deep. But many more will be lost before they are ever seen.

The consequences extend beyond football. A serious grassroots sports economy creates jobs for coaches, referees, scouts, physiotherapists, analysts, administrators, broadcasters, marketers, kit producers, transporters, event managers and media professionals. It supports small businesses and local economies. It provides young people with structure, discipline, and opportunity, and can reduce social vulnerability while expanding productive employment.

This is why football should be treated not merely as an entertainment policy, but as an industrial policy. Modern sport generates revenue, creates jobs, builds brands, drives tourism, supports technology, attracts sponsorship and strengthens national influence. Countries that understand this integrate sports into education, health, youth development, urban planning, private investment and national branding. They do not leave talent development to chance or policy to improvisation.

Perhaps the clearest evidence of Nigeria's unconverted potential is the number of footballers of Nigerian heritage representing other countries. Across the tournament, players of Nigerian descent are wearing the colours of several nations, highlighting the country's remarkable talent export. England boasts Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke; France has Michael Olise; the United States has Folarin Balogun; and Canada features Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David and Owen Goodman. Austria's captain, David Alaba, also traces his roots to Nigeria, as do Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Noah Okafor. Germany fields Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha, South Africa has Ime Okon, and Norway is represented by Antonio Nusa.

Together, these players tell a powerful story. Even in the absence of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's imprint is present on the global stage. The country's talent is not missing from world football; it is simply being organised, refined and showcased by other systems.

Their choices should not be reduced to questions of patriotism. At the elite level, athletes make rational career decisions. They seek stable administration, professional coaching, transparent systems, competitive exposure and environments that maximise their development. Where countries provide those conditions, they attract and retain talent. Where they do not, they lose it.

This mirrors one of Nigeria's deepest economic contradictions. For decades, the country exported crude oil and imported refined petroleum products. The raw material was Nigerian, but much of the value addition occurred elsewhere. Football now presents a similar metaphor: Nigeria produces raw human talent, but other countries often refine, package and extract the highest value from it.

That is not just a sporting loss. It is a clear institutional failure.

Football also offers an important lesson about national cohesion. At its best, the national team is one of the few institutions capable of temporarily suspending Nigeria's divisions. Ethnicity, religion, region and politics recede when citizens unite behind a common shirt. A goal can create a shared emotion that speeches rarely achieve. In a country struggling with distrust, insecurity and economic anxiety, such moments matter.

Social cohesion is not sentimental. It has economic significance. Societies with higher levels of trust tend to function better. They attract investment more easily, reduce transaction costs and sustain stronger institutions. When football creates moments of shared national pride, it contributes to civic confidence. World Cup absence therefore deprives Nigeria not only of sporting prestige, but also of a rare platform for collective belonging.

The reforms required are not mysterious. Grassroots development must become systematic rather than episodic. School sports must be revived as a genuine national pipeline. Coaching education should receive sustained funding. Sports science, analytics, nutrition and medical support must become normal parts of player development. Football administration must prioritise transparency, financial accountability and long-term planning. Commercial rights must be managed professionally. Private investors must see predictability. Leadership must be measured by outcomes, not promises. These changes require deliberate policy choices and consistent implementation.

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But the deeper reform is cultural. Nigeria must stop treating talent as a substitute for structure. Talent is a gift; structure is what protects the gift from waste. A brilliant striker may lift a crowd, but only a serious football system can produce generations of brilliant players. A gifted entrepreneur may build a company, but only a serious economy can multiply such companies. A visionary leader may inspire reform, but only durable institutions can sustain it.

Nigeria's World Cup absence should therefore be read as a case study in national development. The country continues to produce world-class individuals across many fields, yet struggles to build world-class institutions capable of converting individual excellence into collective prosperity. The same governance weaknesses that constrain industrialisation also weaken sports administration. The same policy inconsistency that discourages investment undermines youth development. The same institutional fragility that limits productivity also limits football success.

Countries rarely become globally competitive by relying solely on natural advantage. They succeed by better organising people, capital, ideas, and institutions than their competitors. Nigeria has the people. It has passion. It has the market. It has the diaspora. It has a football culture. What remains insufficient is the system.

The lesson from the pitch is clear. Nigeria's problem is not the absence of talent. It is the absence of institutions strong enough to transform talent into sustained advantage. Until this changes, the country will remain a prolific exporter of gifted individuals while importing the systems that allow others to succeed.

The World Cup has merely made that imbalance visible. The real question is whether Nigeria will finally learn from it.

·Dr Dakuku Peterside is the author of Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface.