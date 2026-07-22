Nigeria: Tears, Anguish As Kano Families Demand Justice for Slain Sons, Seek IGP's Intervention

Parents, relatives and hundreds of residents gathered in Kano on Wednesday to demand justice for three young men allegedly killed by suspected political thugs, calling on the Inspector-General of Police and other authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The grieving families of Nura Usman, Albashir Tukur and Abba appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant agencies to order what they described as a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the killings.

The victims were allegedly attacked on May 5 during the swearing-in ceremony of Kano State Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Garo, around the Kano Medical Centre on Race Course Road and other parts of the state.

The emotional gathering was marked by tears, chants and repeated calls for justice as the families accused security authorities of releasing suspects initially arrested in connection with the killings and failing to make meaningful progress in the investigation.

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Addressing journalists on behalf of the families, Malam Nasiru Usman Idris said eyewitnesses and available evidence indicated that the victims were stabbed multiple times before they died.

He added that CCTV footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, allegedly captured the killings.

According to the families, the suspects include Nazifi Nanaso, Mai Daudu, Rabi'u Farar Gafiya, Suda, Manniru Kanabaro and Daba-Daba.

They expressed frustration that despite what they described as eyewitness identification and video evidence, no decisive action has been taken against those allegedly involved.

"We have been following this case step by step, hoping justice will be done. But to our shock, those arrested were later released. Since then, nothing meaningful has happened," Malam Nasiru said.

The press conference turned emotional when the mother of one of the victims broke down in tears while appealing to the authorities to ensure justice is served.

"We have lost our child, and since that day, our lives have never been the same. All we are asking for is justice. Let those who killed our children be held accountable. We will not stop crying out until justice is done," she said.

The families also alleged that influential individuals, including a senior federal government official, may have interfered with the investigation by shielding the suspects, a development they said had weakened their confidence in the process.

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They further lamented that more than two months after the incident, witnesses who reportedly identified the suspects at the Kano State Police Command Headquarters had yet to see any concrete action from the authorities.

In a joint appeal, the families urged President Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant institutions to intervene and ensure justice is not obstructed.

"We seek nothing more than justice for our children. As they lie in their graves, we pray that the rule of law will prevail and that justice is served without fear or favour."

The gathering ended with residents echoing the families' demands, chanting for justice for Nura Usman, Albashir Tukur and Abba while urging the authorities to expedite investigations into the killings.