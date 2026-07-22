Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Rivers Vigilante Leader, Three Women in Omoku

PORT HARCOURT — Unidentified gunmen have killed the leader of a local vigilante group, alongside three women, in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening along Oba Road in Omoku, claimed the life of Ozomela Stephen Nwaocha, the Omoku Zonal Commander of the ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC).

Sources said the attack threw residents into panic, forcing many to flee for safety, while business owners hurriedly closed their shops.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Public Relations Officer of OSPAC, Comrade Nkem Godknows, said the gunmen attacked Nwaocha while he was relaxing with his sister and her friend near his residence.

He said the assailants also shot three women, who died at the scene, while two other victims sustained gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

"The incident happened a few minutes past 5 p.m. Our commander was with his sister and her friend, seated around his neighbourhood, when the unknown gunmen approached and shot him dead.

"They also shot the girls. The three women died on the spot, while two other victims sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The police were immediately informed, and we reported the incident without delay," he said.

Godknows appealed to residents of Omoku to remain calm, assuring that OSPAC, in collaboration with other security agencies, would work to unravel those behind the attack.

He also appealed for greater support for members of OSPAC, saying the group lacked adequate welfare and financial assistance.

"We are not adequately taken care of. We are not paid, and we have no reliable source of income. We have little or no support or encouragement. I am calling on the general public to support OSPAC," he said.

Meanwhile, normalcy has reportedly returned to the area, with security operatives conducting patrols to maintain peace and order.

The Rivers State Police Command condemned the attack, promising to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the command was saddened by the incident and appealed to residents to provide useful information that could aid investigations.

"The Rivers State Command is saddened by this incident, which is disturbing the relative peace being enjoyed in the state. The command condemns this act entirely and reiterates that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," she said.