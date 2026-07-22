Nigerian Students Emerge Champions At 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in China

Team Nigeria has emerged victorious at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China, winning the Gold Award in the Middle School Group category.

The Nigerian contingent, made up of Adeolu Oluwadamilola Oreofe, Abdurrahman Yusuf, Chinedu Okediachi, and Maryam Yusuf, outperformed teams from Asia, Africa, the United States, China and Canada during the competition, which took place from July 14 to 19.

The event also featured participants from several African countries, including Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Nigeria Spelling Bee announced the achievement in a post on its official Facebook page on Sunday.

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"Team Nigeria has won the Gold Award in the Middle School Group Category at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China," the post reads.

Ahead of the competition, organisers had described the Nigerian representatives as "brilliant, articulate and exceptional," expressing confidence in their ability to excel on the global stage.

Following the victory, the organisers hailed the achievement as a significant milestone that reflects the team's determination, resilience and commitment to academic excellence.

They noted that the students' journey to the international championship began at the Nigeria Spelling Bee, after which they qualified for the African Spelling Bee Championship held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Ar-Raheem International College announced on Facebook that two of its students were among the four-member Team Nigeria that secured the gold medal at the prestigious global spelling competition.