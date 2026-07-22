West Africa: EU to Boost Ghana's Defence With New Support

The European Union (EU) has announced plans to scale up support for Ghana's defence and security sector as part of efforts to address growing threats in the sub-region.

The assistance, to be provided next year under the European Peace Facility (EPF), is expected to help Ghana contain emerging security challenges and prevent the spillover of violent extremism from the Sahel.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, and an EU delegation at the Ministry of Defence in Accra.

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The delegation was led by the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Rune Skinnebech, and included the Head of Division of the European Peace Facility, Ms Dorota Dlouchy-Suliga, as well as a Policy Officer, Ms Maria Castaldi.

The meeting formed part of Ms Dlouchy-Suliga's official visit to Ghana, aimed at deepening the long-standing security partnership between Ghana and the European Union.

Mr Brogya Genfi observed that the security situation in the West African sub-region was evolving rapidly, with instability in the Sahel continuing to pose a serious threat to Ghana and its neighbours.

He said the government was taking deliberate steps to strengthen the operational capacity of the Ghana Armed Forces, with particular focus on enhancing the capabilities of the Ghana Navy to safeguard the country's waters, critical infrastructure and other strategic national assets.

The Deputy Minister expressed appreciation to the EU for its sustained support to Ghana's defence sector, noting that the partnership had significantly improved the country's ability to respond to security threats.

Ms Dlouchy-Suliga reaffirmed the EU's commitment to working closely with Ghana to address shared security challenges.

She explained that the planned support under the European Peace Facility would further enhance Ghana's defence capabilities, while contributing to peace, stability and security in both Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

As part of her visit, Ms Dlouchy-Suliga also met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Ghana Armed Forces to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation and building resilient security institutions.

The European Union remains Ghana's leading security partner, having invested more than €100 million in equipment, training and capacity-building programmes for the country's security agencies.

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The support has boosted the operational effectiveness of Ghana's security institutions and contributed to efforts to curb the spread of violent extremism from the Sahel.

The latest engagement is expected to further deepen Ghana-EU relations and enhance the country's preparedness to respond to emerging security threats.