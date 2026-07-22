Nigeria/Ghana: Black Satellites, Nigeria Face-Off in Wafu B U-20 Group Opener

20 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will open their WAFU B U-20 Championship against rivals Nigeria.

The Group B encounter will be played on Monday, July 27, at the Lycée Scientifique Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm local time.

Head Coach Maxwell Konadu and his side will then return to action on Thursday, July 30, when they take on Burkina Faso at 6pm local time, before concluding their group campaign against Togo on Sunday, August 2, at the Stade CKB, with kick-off again set for 2pm.

The Black Satellites have been drawn in a competitive Group B, alongside Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Togo, in what promises to be one of the standout groups of the tournament.

Group A features hosts Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, and Niger, with all three nations set to battle for the remaining qualification places.

The WAFU B U-20 Championship will bring together the seven-member associations of the West African Football Union Zone B in a showcase of the region's finest young football talent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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