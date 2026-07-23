Ghana: John Boadu Declares Support for Chairman Wontumi, Calls for Calm Among NPP Supporters

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has declared his support for the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, describing him as a political prisoner.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, Mr Boadu expressed concern over Chairman Wontumi's detention and said the party should stand firmly behind him during what he described as a difficult period.

"The New Patriotic Party is a family, and in moments of difficulty, we stand together," he stated.

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Mr Boadu said he shared the party's position that Chairman Wontumi was a political prisoner and pledged his full support to him, his family and his supporters.

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"I join the party in expressing our firm belief that Chairman Wontumi is a political prisoner, and I stand in full solidarity with him, his family, and his supporters," he said.

He, however, appealed to NPP members, sympathisers and supporters across the country to remain calm and obey the law despite the developments surrounding the case.

According to him, the leadership of the party was pursuing legal and constitutional means to secure Chairman Wontumi's release.

He urged party supporters not to allow the situation to divide them but to remain united and disciplined.

"Let us rise above provocation and continue to uphold the democratic values and traditions of our party," Mr Boadu stated.

He added that the strength of the NPP lies in its unity, resilience and faith in justice.

The former General Secretary ended his statement by praying for Chairman Wontumi's safety and expressing confidence that justice would prevail.

By: Jacob Aggrey