Nigeria: Trump Commends Tinubu's Anti-Terrorism Efforts, Reaffirms U.S. Support for Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as his decisive leadership in tackling terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly attacks targeting Christian communities, while reaffirming Washington's commitment to strengthening security cooperation with Abuja.

Trump conveyed the commendation in a letter dated July 6, 2026, addressed to Tinubu. Details of the correspondence were made public on Wednesday in a statement issued by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the letter, titled: "President Trump Lauds President Tinubu's Decisive Leadership Against Terrorists," the US President praised Tinubu's efforts to confront insecurity and expressed support for Nigeria's counter-terrorism campaign.

"Thank you for your thoughtful letter. Your kind words mean a great deal to me, and I appreciate your decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people," Trump wrote.

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"I applaud your resolve to tackle the issues plaguing your nation, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, and it is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous."

Trump described the relationship between Nigeria and the United States as increasingly important amid growing security threats across West Africa and beyond.

"The United States-Nigeria relationship is crucial at a time when conflict has spread across West Africa and around the world. We both share a mutual goal of confronting terrorism in all its forms, and our historic US-Nigeria 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap has established a robust framework to accomplish this feat," he said.

Highlighting ongoing military collaboration, the US President said Washington had deployed Special Operations Forces to support Nigeria's armed forces through training, intelligence and operational assistance.

"I am proud to have deployed the United States Special Operations Forces--among the most elite military units anywhere in the world--to equip the brave men and women in the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the skills, tools and intelligence they need to protect your homeland and ensure the safety and security of citizens, particularly those of faith who have been under attack.

"I look forward to our continued discussions over the course of my Presidency," Trump added.

According to the Presidency, Nigeria and the United States have significantly expanded their security partnership in recent months following the establishment of a Joint Working Group jointly led by the National Security Advisers of both countries.

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The collaboration, it said, has focused on intelligence sharing, specialised military training and coordinated operations against terrorist groups.

The Presidency also cited the May 16 joint operation against ISIS hideouts in the Lake Chad region as a key outcome of the partnership. The operation reportedly led to the elimination of the group's top leader, Abubakar Al-Minoki, alongside several of his lieutenants.

The statement further disclosed that the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Frank Garcia, visited Abuja last week, where he met with senior Nigerian officials and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation on security and other strategic areas.

The latest exchange underscores the growing defence and security ties between the two countries as Nigeria continues efforts to combat terrorism and other violent threats across the country.