Kenya: Gachagua Warns Voters May Arm Themselves Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned that Kenyans may arm themselves to protect their votes in 2027 if they lose confidence in the country's electoral security.

The former Deputy President argued that the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election had fundamentally changed how many Kenyans view elections, saying people now believe voting alone is no longer enough.

According to Gachagua, voters have learned that they must also protect their ballots until the final results are announced.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"My message to the people of Kenya is that voting is not enough. You vote, and protect the vote. We now have a template to share with the rest of the country on how to protect the vote," he said during an interview on KTN.

He claimed the opposition successfully prevented alleged attempts to disrupt the Ol Kalou by-election and said the experience would serve as a model for future elections.

"The sheer will of the Kenyan voter... the resilience of the Kenyan voter and the courage to protect their democratic right is something we must celebrate for a very long time," Gachagua added.

The DCP leader also accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of failing to protect voters during the Ol Kalou by-election.

Asked whether he believes the commission can conduct a credible General Election in 2027, Gachagua answered:

"No, they cannot. They cannot deliver a free and fair election. Kenyans will have to come in."

He alleged that violence and voter suppression occurred during the by-election and claimed the commission failed to publicly condemn the incidents.

Gachagua further alleged that more than 20,000 people were unable to vote because of violence, while praising polling officials at the grassroots level for conducting what he described as a professional exercise.

Gachagua warned that Kenyans could choose to defend themselves if they believe their votes are under threat.

He argued that continued violence during elections could push citizens to take matters into their own hands.

"When police come armed with guns, do you expect wananchi to face them with bare hands?" he posed.

Gachagua added that citizens have a right to defend themselves, while claiming that actions by security agencies could increase tensions ahead of the next General Election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further alleged that if the current situation continues, voters across the country will mobilise to protect their ballots.

"There will be presidential candidates, governors, senators, MPs and MCAs. All of them will mobilise to protect their votes," he said.

The former Deputy President also accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of turning sections of the police service into what he described as "a militia," alleging that some officers had been deployed to interfere with elections.

He further claimed some officers had later been transferred instead of being prosecuted.

"Murkomen has transformed the National Police Service into a militia," Gachagua alleged.

He also claimed senior police officers had privately expressed concern over the direction of the service, although he did not provide evidence during the interview.