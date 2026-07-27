Kenya: IEBC Launches Public Hearings On Campaign Spending Rules Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has kicked off nationwide public participation forums on proposed election campaign financing rules and spending limits, in preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The consultations, which began simultaneously in Mombasa, Kisumu, Garissa and Eldoret on Monday, are seeking public and stakeholder input on the Draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, as well as proposed contribution and expenditure ceilings for candidates and political parties.

The electoral agency said similar forums will be held in the remaining county clusters on Tuesday before the draft regulations are refined and published.

According to the Commission, the exercise is intended to develop a transparent, practical and inclusive campaign financing framework that will regulate how much candidates and political parties can raise and spend during election campaigns.

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During the forums, participants are being taken through the proposed regulations and spending limits before presenting their views and recommendations, which the Commission says will inform the final regulations ahead of gazettement.

The public participation comes weeks after the IEBC unveiled draft campaign spending caps, proposing that presidential candidates spend no more than Sh4.44 billion during the campaign period, while political parties would be allowed to spend up to Sh17.7 billion.

The draft framework also proposes different spending ceilings for candidates seeking county and constituency seats, with the limits varying according to factors such as population size, geographical coverage and the cost of reaching voters.

Under the proposal, Turkana has the highest county campaign spending limit at Sh123 million, followed by Nairobi at Sh117 million, Marsabit at Sh114 million and Wajir at Sh103 million.

The campaign financing framework is anchored in the Election Campaign Financing Act, which requires the Commission to prescribe contribution limits, spending ceilings and authorised campaign expenditure at least 12 months before a general election.

The law also empowers the IEBC to regulate campaign contributions, financial disclosures, record-keeping and monitoring of campaign expenditure to promote transparency and accountability.

According to the Commission's election operations timetable, the review of campaign financing regulations and public participation exercise is scheduled to run through early August before the regulations and final spending limits are gazetted, paving the way for their enforcement ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The Commission has maintained that public participation is critical to ensuring the proposed rules strike a balance between promoting fair political competition, enhancing transparency in campaign financing and creating a level playing field for all candidates.

Stakeholders' submissions will be incorporated into the final draft before the regulations are forwarded for publication.