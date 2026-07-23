Nigerian Navy Hands Over Rescued Victims of Human Trafficking to Naptip

Abuja — The Nigerian Navy has handed over rescued victims of suspected human trafficking to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), reinforcing inter-agency efforts to combat human trafficking, protect vulnerable persons, and ensure survivors receive the care, protection and support required for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The Service also reaffirmed its commitment to tackling human trafficking and other transnational organised crimes through the successful handover of the two rescued victims to NAPTIP.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the handover was carried out by Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry at the Agency's Lagos Zonal Command in Ikeja, following the victims' rescue during a targeted anti-human trafficking operation.

He said: "In line with the Harmonized Standard Operating Procedures (HSOP) for the handling of victims of trafficking, the rescued individuals were first taken to the Western Naval Command Maritime Crime Investigation Desk, where they underwent comprehensive documentation, biometric capture, and other necessary administrative procedures before being formally transferred to NAPTIP for rehabilitation, protection, and further investigation."

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Captain Folorunsho said the successful rescue and seamless handover underscored the Nigerian Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's maritime and territorial corridors from transnational organised crime while ensuring the protection and dignity of vulnerable persons.

"It also reflects the Service's continued collaboration with relevant government agencies in dismantling human trafficking networks and strengthening Nigeria's national security architecture," he said.

The statement added that the Nigerian Navy remains resolute in sustaining intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency cooperation aimed at preventing human trafficking, disrupting criminal syndicates, and promoting a safe and secure maritime environment in support of national security objectives.