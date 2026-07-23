Nigeria: Senate Steps Down Nigeria Coast Guard Bill Report Over Possible Clash With Navy

ABUJA -- The Senate on Wednesday stepped down the consideration of a report on a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Coast Guard, citing concerns over possible duplication of roles and conflict with the Nigerian Navy and other existing security agencies.

The report on the Nigeria Coast Guard (Establishment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 575) was presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Sanni Wasiu Eshilokun (APC, Lagos Central), but President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, directed that it should not be considered.

The bill seeks to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard as a specialised security agency responsible for securing Nigeria's maritime zones, enforcing relevant maritime laws, protecting lives and property, and enhancing coastal security.

Presenting the report, Eshilokun said the proposed legislation was designed to strengthen Nigeria's maritime security architecture, support regional coastal security and ensure compliance with global maritime standards.

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He said the Coast Guard would assist in enforcing laws within Nigeria's maritime jurisdiction, administer safety regulations, coordinate maritime rescue operations, support anti-smuggling efforts, conduct surveillance and protect the marine environment against pollution and other harmful activities.

According to him, stakeholders who participated in the public hearing largely supported the bill, arguing that improved maritime security was critical to unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria's maritime sector.

He said a secure maritime environment would boost sectors such as shipping, fishing, offshore exploration and tourism, while promoting trade, foreign exchange earnings and job creation.

The committee noted that Nigeria's vast coastline of 853 kilometres and over 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways required a specialised security outfit with clearly defined responsibilities.

Eshilokun, however, acknowledged concerns over possible conflict with existing security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy.

He said the committee amended the bill to ensure that the proposed Coast Guard would operate as a specialised maritime security component without interfering with the constitutional responsibilities of the Navy and other agencies.

"The Coast Guard will be established as a specialised and dedicated security component to tackle maritime security within its jurisdiction, without necessarily interfering with the constitutional tripartite role of the Nigerian Navy and other related security agencies," he said.

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The committee also stated that the proposed agency would complement existing security structures, strengthen enforcement of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, improve safety on waterways and enhance Nigeria's compliance with international maritime obligations.

It added that the Coast Guard would provide opportunities for skills development and professional training through institutions such as the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, and the Maritime University of Nigeria.

However, after the presentation of the report, Senate President Akpabio directed that its consideration be suspended, and the report was subsequently stepped down.

No further explanation was given by the Senate on when the report would return for consideration.